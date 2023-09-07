Clubhouse makes big comeback with a new format called “chats”

Share the joy

It looks like Clubhouse is back with a bang! In case you have forgotten, Clubhouse was that one popular app that opened the door to Twitter Space and other social audio services during the pandemic era.

On Wednesday, Clubhouse announced a new feature called chats. Chats, as a feature, allow you to send voice messages that appear like entries into an Instagram story rather than individual texts. The feature is different from iMessage and WhatsApp because voice messages are transcribed.

“Our goal was to make it 100x easier for you to be with friends throughout the day, bump into friends unexpectedly, and get to know new friends through your existing friend groups – even if you don’t have many friends on Clubhouse or a ton of time to spare. We’ve been heads down testing it for quite some time and we’re so excited to share it with you.”

In March 2022, Clubhouse launched an in-room chat feature to address the difficulty users felt when sharing their feelings on the platform.

The social audio company added a text-chat feature to its voice room. It comes as an optional feature that allows anyone running a conversation on Clubhouse to chat by text. Users can toggle the option on when they initiate a room.

When the text chat feature is toggled on, the button to access the chat box will be live on the bottom left of the app.

It has been a couple of days since the chat-text feature was launched, and by now it should be widely available to everyone. Want to share your first impressions about the new feature? You can do this by sharing your views in the comment box below.

Clubhouse was the darling of millions of people during the pandemic; things did not stay that way, however, as competition from Twitter Spaces became too stiff.

With Twitter Spaces, it was always going to be an uphill task to compete, and no wonder its growth stalled. Now that Clubhouse seems to be back, maybe chats will help bring back old memories and hopefully breathe some life into it.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

