Clubhouse launches its own direct message feature

Image Credit: The Verge

Clubhouse is growing—and that comes with the burden of keeping its numerous users happy. One of the many ways this can be achieved is to add exciting features; including the ability to send and receive direct messages.

Clubhouse has added its one DM feature—this will encourage people to engage in private conversation. It means people will stay within the app since they now have more reasons to engage privately.

Clubhouse calls its new DM feature Backchannel—and it is available on both iOS and Android. For now, users will only be able to chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. Videos and images are restricted for now; but that will not be for long as a spokesperson for the audio chat app confirmed per The Verge that the functionality is coming soon. There is also going to be an optional secondary inbox that will house message requests.

With Backchannel, moderators will be able to chat freely among themselves during an active room. It will also allow them to connect after an event, and privately chat.

A couple of months ago, Clubhouse further extended its payment service to all iOS users in the US. This is coming one month after the audio-chat app announced that it would allow people to send payment within the app. Clubhouse in a tweet on Friday, said the feature will soon be extended to Android users.

In a tweet, Clubhouse said that users will be able to send a “thank you” and see a list of everyone they have paid for. Interestingly, the audio-chat app said it will not be taking any cut from spends. Stripe however, will take 2.9 percent cut from every payment made as charges.

Payments rolled out last April for a handful of trusted users on the platform. This was to enable a proper test of the feature before a wider roll out. That announcement was an indication that all went well with the test.

Clubhouse which recently launched the Android beta version of its app, announced payments last month for a limited number of users. You can send payment to anyone on the platform just by going to their profiles and tapping the “Send Money” button at the bottom.

To get started, you must register your credit or debit card, which makes the process of sending payment easy. This is one of many ways the company plans to keep its numerous users engaged with the platform. The platform of course, is growing, but one must not ignore the fact that it still has a long way to go in terms of competition.

