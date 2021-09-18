Clubhouse is working on Waves—a new way to invite people to rooms

Share the joy













Clubhouse is testing a new way to invite people to join your audio room. The feature is called ‘Waves;’ an invite feature that is focused on getting people to join you in your room when they are available to chat. This is a slight departure from the creator-centered live shows that has made Clubhouse a household name.

Waves was discovered by popular and reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Jane took to her Twitter page to post a screenshot of the feature, which could tilt Clubhouse towards the way other social media platforms do their thing.

Waves lets you wave at friends—at least that is what the screenshot indicates. It has a button identical to the Clubhouse logo. When your friends see the handwave logo, they understand that you are asking them over to your room for a chat. While no official confirmation has been made by Clubhouse, The Verge suspects that the feature might be intended for Clubhouse’s social rooms.

Clubhouse is working on Waves,



so that you can slowly form a room with your friends when they all are ready instead of having them to chat with you right away



(hi clubhouse 😉 i love this idea btw) pic.twitter.com/OrODAC5GmI — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 17, 2021

Recently, the app opened its door to everyone—thereby creating an avenue for growth. In its effort to continue providing users with features to keep them engaged on the platform, Clubhouse had in August added spatial audio effects to make users feel like they are really in the room.

The spatial audio feature is fresh from a new messaging functionality that recently launched by Clubhouse. Going forward, Clubhouse said its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give listeners a richer sense of spending time with a group of other users.

Spatial audio makes different speakers in a room sound like they are coming from different physical locations instead of just one spot. Speaking on how the feature works, Justin Uberti, head of streaming technology at Clubhouse told TechCrunch in a conversation that: “One of the things you realize in these group audio settings is that you don’t get quite the same experience as being in a physical space.”

In July, Clubhouse added the ability to send and receive direct messages. Clubhouse has added its one DM feature—this will encourage people to engage in private conversation. It means people will stay within the app since they now have more reasons to engage privately.

Clubhouse calls its new DM feature Backchannel—and it is available on both iOS and Android. For now, users will only be able to chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. Videos and images are restricted for now; but that will not be for long as a spokesperson for the audio chat app confirmed per The Verge that the functionality is coming soon. There is also going to be an optional secondary inbox that will house message requests.

