Clubhouse is testing a new in-room gaming feature

Image Credit: Forbes

Socio-audio app Clubhouse, is testing a new in-room feature. Clubhouse confirmed this to TechCrunch on Tuesday. As part of the initial roll out, the app will launch a game called “Wild Cards.” Wild Cards according to TechCrunch, represents a series of questions that are designed to encourage conversation and help people to become familiar with each other.

To get started, simply click the “+Rooms” button and then select the “Games” option. You will then be dropped in a social room where you can invite your friends to play with you. As soon as everyone is in the room, you can click “Start Game” to start playing.

The social audio app, according to TechCrunch, provided a list of questions that users may ask during the game. Users may be asked for example, to pitch their best idea for a movie or series in 60 seconds. They may also be asked to try to find a movie that the entire group loves in three minutes or less. Other questions may include being asked to share the last five things in your search history or explain what type of dog matches your personality.

Image Credit: TechCrunch

Clubhouse, like several other socio-audio services are facing a fight to keep hold of their users. Twitter Spaces, one of its biggest competitors, is breathing down its neck, and this new gaming feature could help Clubhouse to retain its users.

No exact date has been mentioned as per when the feature will become available to all users. The feature, however, is being tested on both iOS, and Android devices.

Last month, Clubhouse added a text-chat feature into its voice room. It comes as an optional feature that allows anyone running a conversation on Clubhouse to chat by text. Users can toggle the option on when they initiate a room. When the text chat feature is toggled on, the button to access the chat box will be live on the bottom left of the app. This will be represented by a speech bubble next to the “clips” and “share” icons.

As an audio-social app, Clubhouse understands how difficult it is for some users to share their feelings on the platform. That is why Clubhouse has added an in-room chat feature to address this.

“We are introducing in-room chat which allows users-from the mods to the listeners in the audience—to communicate with each other via text during a live room.”

