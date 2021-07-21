Clubhouse is now available to everyone without an invite

Share the joy













Clubhouse has announced the exit of the app out of beta. This is coming 12 months after the company first announced its availability on the App Store. The social audio app also made an important announcement—Clubhouse is now available to everyone.

“We’re thrilled to share that Clubhouse is now out of beta, open to everyone, and ready to begin its next chapter. This means we have removed our waitlist system so that anyone can join. If you have a club, you can post your link far and wide. If you are a creator with an audience, you can bring them all on. If you’re hosting a public event, anyone can attend. You can bring close friends, classmates, family members, coworkers, and anyone else you like.”

Clubhouse said the invite-only program was aimed at “adding people in waves.” The company said it helped it to grow its community in a “measured way” and most significantly, keep things from “breaking.” During that time, and especially since it launched the Android version, Clubhouse has experienced a significant growth.

“Our team has gone from 8 people to 58. The number of daily rooms has grown from 50k to half a million. We’ve added 10M people to the community since we launched Android in mid-May, and seen 90M DMs sent since we launched Backchannel last week.”

Clubhouse acknowledges the threat posed by competition, but is upbeat about the future despite this challenge. “But we believe the future is created by optimists, and we’re excited to build something new on the Internet — a place based on human connection and lively conversations, where you always feel welcome and free to be yourself.”

Clubhouse has added its one DM feature—this will encourage people to engage in private conversation. It means people will stay within the app since they now have more reasons to engage privately.

The company calls its new DM feature Backchannel—and it is available on both iOS and Android. For now, users will only be able to chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. Videos and images are restricted for now; but that will not be for long as a spokesperson for the audio chat app confirmed per The Verge that the functionality is coming soon. There is also going to be an optional secondary inbox that will house message requests.

With Backchannel, moderators will be able to chat freely among themselves during an active room. It will also allow them to connect after an event, and privately chat.

