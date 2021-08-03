Clubhouse increases usage, changes Club admin roles and notifications

Share the joy













Clubhouse has increased its active rooms after its official launch last month. It has also changed its Club roles and notifications to refine its features.

During the audio social app’s Town Hall update, Clubhouse said it now handles 600,000 rooms per day. It has doubled its 300,000 mark in May.

Clubhouse downloads is another story. It dropped between March and May, when Twitter launched its own audio social Spaces.

Another hiccup was the lack of Clubhouse availability. The app was only accessible through iOS devices, and was invite-only.

After it launched its Android app version in May, usage started to regain momentum.

Clubhouse says it has added 10 million users starting May. It jumped from two million back in January.

The app has gained momentum in India, a nation of more than 1.3 billion people. The country has become a focus recently, where Android is by far the dominant OS.

Audio social helps people listen to the 121 different languages in India. The region understands many of these languages when listened to than reading them.

The live nature of the discussion allows open communication and free from Indian regulators’ prying.

Clubhouse has launched a specific creator fund in India to help fuel its growth.

Notifications

The audio social app has also announced a reduction of notifications to 33% of the current volume, sticking to better, more relevant updates.

It has also added a Backchannel messaging feature. It allows users to swipe and start a chat thread with room speakers. It also has an archive option.

Clubhouse launched its free Backchannel chat option last month. Not it has processed 100 million sent messages from over 1.2 million unique senders.

Club admin roles

Clubhouse is also making changes to Club management. Followers will be removed as an option, as new Clubs will have Members instead.

The audio social app is adding a new Leaders role to maximize engagement.

“Leaders can start rooms and schedule events that all club members can see, but can’t edit club settings, edit the club name, or add/remove members. Admins can choose which trusted club members to designate as Leaders,” explains Clubhouse.

The new roles will help manage and sustain communities in-app.

Twitter, Facebook and other budding competitors have their own pushes on audio social. They seem to have an agreement to kick out Clubhouse from the niche it established.

Twitter is at the forefront, as it trashed Fleets in favor of Spaces. Spaces will take the top of the feed bar in the app instead.

If Clubhouse is part of your digital marketing options, study its usage data and see if your target audience are actively engaged in-app.

