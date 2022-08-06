Clubhouse Houses beta launched

Share the joy

Clubhouse has launched a new way for audio social meetups called Houses. Although currently in beta state, it offers a more private, invite-only spaces in the app.

“Think of Houses as private hallways just for your favorite people. You can drop in anytime, hop from room to room, catch up with friends, and meet their friends. Houses usually have regular meetup times, and everyone gets to nominate a few friends, so the House grows through people you trust. Or, you can keep it closed if you like – it’s fun either way!” explains Clubhouse.

Users will have more control over the Clubhouse experience they want and people they want to hear, rather than paddling through irrelevant rooms.

Discovery is a challenge. If you give everyone the option to broadcast, the experience will tend to go bad. It takes time, skill, and experience to have a consistent, engaging content for your audiences.

“We [initially] tried to limit signups by requiring an existing member to invite you, but that perversely made people want to join more, and flooded the hallway with less relevant rooms. Noise causes churn, but somehow, millions made it through the madness, found their people, and form the core of our community today,” concedes Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison on this front.

Despite his effort to make it sound positive, we still see in every livestreaming platform that the best streamers will prevail. Yet, 90% of the broadcasts will not. The huge difference hinders building an engaging, scalable experience to increase retention.

Houses aims to be more discerning about the content shown in the app—and limit the bad experiences.

“The best social experiences are not open to everyone. They are small and curated. This is what creates intimacy, trust and friendship,” adds Clubhouse.

Reports show Clubhouse had 3.8 million new installs globally from January 1st to May 31st this year. This is 80% down its 19 million installs over the same period in 2021.

Sign up for the Clubhouse Houses beta test here.

