Clubhouse has unveiled Wave; a new way to invite friends to rooms

A couple of days we told you that Clubhouse was testing Wave; a new way to invite people to audio chat. The feature has now been officially rolled out by the audio chat app.

With Wave, you can invite your friends into audio chat with a waving emoji. Once your friends receive their invitation, they can choose to join your call and will automatically be added to an audio room.

How to send a Wave

Swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tap the wave button next to the person you would love to chat with. They will get a notification that you said hello, and know you are available to chat.

If your friends are too busy, they can join a private room with you—open the people you waved at. You will have the option of introducing friends from different groups, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone.

Why Wave?

Clubhouse explained its reason for adding the wave emoji. In an official statement on its official blog, the audio chat company said:

“Here on Clubhouse, more than 700,000 rooms are created every single day. Many of these are the communal moments you know and love, like coming together to give flowers or stopping by a regular morning news show. But it’s often the smaller private moments amongst friends that put smiles on faces: birthdays, long-overdue catch-ups, watching a movie long-distance, making plans for the weekend, or just hanging out on a Thursday night.”

Update to start using Wave

Wave is available on iOS and Android. However, you need to update your version of Clubhouse to the latest on the App and Play Store.

So, when next you see your friends roaming the hallways on Clubhouse, simply send them a wave to start a casual conversation.

Recently, the app opened its door to everyone—thereby creating an avenue for growth. In its effort to continue providing users with features to keep them engaged on the platform, Clubhouse had in August added spatial audio effects to make users feel like they are really in the room.

The spatial audio feature is fresh from a new messaging functionality that recently launched by Clubhouse. Going forward, Clubhouse said its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give listeners a richer sense of spending time with a group of other users.

