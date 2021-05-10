Clubhouse Launching Beta Version for Android

It’s still in the US but it will be available to other nations soon.

The increasing popularity of Clubhouse, the invite-only app, is partly the fault of Elon Musk. In January, he showed up in a Clubhouse room, allowing the service to get a lot of attention. Then, Bill Gates popped up too.

For more than a year, the Clubhouse app was exclusive on iOS. But now, the social audio platform will be available in beta on Android. However, it will first be available in the US.

“Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly.” – Clubhouse

It will continue its waitlist and invite system. It does so to ensure that every member brings a few close friends.

Clubhouse plans to open up further to accept millions of more people from the iOS waitlist. It also plans to expand language support and add more accessibility features.

Struggles to Maintain Growth

Although it’s still popular, its growth stalls. AppMagic even suggests that the app installs dropped in recent months. The launching of the Clubhouse Android version might help in boosting the app’s reach across the world.

If Clubhouse would allow any user to join the app without an invitation, it might help in supercharging its growth.

Then again, as mentioned, the app will continue its system. That is, it will still be an invite-only club to keep its growth measured.

The timing is perfect. Several technology giants have created Clubhouse-like features. Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and LinkedIn have already launched similar offerings.

Twitter recently announced a Clubhouse Clone called Spaces. It recently started up more broadly. Although it’s not an invite-only app, this feature is only available to accounts with over 600 followers.

However, Twitter Spaces isn’t a standalone app, unlike Clubhouse.

The Clubhouse beta version doesn’t have outstanding features, though. For instance, you can’t follow a topic. It also lacks in-app translations and localization. Plus, you can’t create or manage a club or chat room.

What’s So Attractive About Clubhouse?

Clubhouse works like you have an app on your phone that you can listen to other people’s conversations. Most of these people are famous. Even if they’re not popular, at least they are cognizant about the topic.

Consider it as an audio-chat social platform. But unlike social media platforms, you can’t just join in if you wish to. You need to be invited to get access.

You only get two invites. But you can earn more invites as you use the app. You can ask your friends if they have invites. Some eBay users are selling Clubhouse invites.

However, be extra careful about invite scams.

That’s why you just have to wait for this app to be open to the world.

Because of Clubhouse’s popularity, there are now people who are creating fake websites that pretend to be Clubhouse. If you visit the site and click on the links, it will steal your login credentials.