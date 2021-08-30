Clubhouse adds Spatial Audio effects to create room-like atmosphere for users

Share the joy













Image Credit: TechCrunch

Clubhouse is undoubtedly a pacesetter—the social audio app continues to emerge as the platform to beat. Recently, the app opened its door to everyone—thereby creating an avenue for growth. In its effort to continue providing users with features to keep them engaged on the platform, Clubhouse has just added spatial audio effects to make users feel like they are really in the room.

The spatial audio feature is fresh from a new messaging functionality that recently launched by Clubhouse. Going forward, Clubhouse said its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give listeners a richer sense of spending time with a group of other users.

Spatial audio makes different speakers in a room sound like they are coming from different physical locations instead of just one spot. Speaking on how the feature works, Justin Uberti, head of streaming technology at Clubhouse told TechCrunch in a conversation that: “One of the things you realize in these group audio settings is that you don’t get quite the same experience as being in a physical space.”

In July, Clubhouse added the ability to send and receive direct messages. Clubhouse has added its one DM feature—this will encourage people to engage in private conversation. It means people will stay within the app since they now have more reasons to engage privately.

Clubhouse calls its new DM feature Backchannel—and it is available on both iOS and Android. For now, users will only be able to chat one-on-one, in groups, and send links. Videos and images are restricted for now; but that will not be for long as a spokesperson for the audio chat app confirmed per The Verge that the functionality is coming soon. There is also going to be an optional secondary inbox that will house message requests.

With Backchannel, moderators will be able to chat freely among themselves during an active room. It will also allow them to connect after an event, and privately chat.

A couple of months ago, Clubhouse further extended its payment service to all iOS users in the US. This is coming one month after the audio-chat app announced that it would allow people to send payment within the app. Clubhouse in a tweet on Friday, said the feature will soon be extended to Android users.

In a tweet, Clubhouse said that users will be able to send a “thank you” and see a list of everyone they have paid for. Interestingly, the audio-chat app said it will not be taking any cut from spends. Stripe however, will take 2.9 percent cut from every payment made as charges.

