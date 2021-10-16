Clubhouse adds new Music Mode on iOS

Share the joy













A new Music Mode has been added to Clubhouse. This was made known by the social audio company in a blog post. The Music Mode, according to Clubhouse, will make people sound better when performing in a live room.

“Whether you’re workshopping that new song, playing piano, or hosting a jam session with your friends, Music Mode optimizes Clubhouse to broadcast your music with high quality and great stereo sound.”

To make music in the room is easy—just tap the three dots, and select “Audio Quality” from the menu. You will need to choose the “Music” option, and that will be all. Clubhouse users will be able to use professional audio equipment for their performance, like external USB microphones or mixing boards.

Clubhouse also says it has added stereo support to Clips. This will make shared snippets sound even better than ever. Other thing to note is that Music Mode will support Spatial Audio.

Clubhouse has made some improvements to the search bar with a new update. Clubhouse says users on iOS will be able to wave at their friends directly from Search.

The company is moving the search bar to the top of your hallway for easy access. You can start searching by scrolling to the top of your hallway for the search bar. While this is only available to iOS users for now, Android users will not have to wait too long.

In August, Clubhouse brought spatial audio effects to make users feel like they are in the room. The spatial audio feature is fresh from a new messaging functionality that recently launched by Clubhouse. Clubhouse said its rooms will now be infused with spatial audio to give listeners a richer sense of spending time with a group of other users.

Spatial audio makes different speakers in a room sound like they are coming from different physical locations instead of just one spot. Speaking on how the feature works, Justin Uberti, head of streaming technology at Clubhouse told TechCrunch in a conversation that: “One of the things you realize in these group audio settings is that you don’t get quite the same experience as being in a physical space.”

In July, Clubhouse added the ability to send and receive direct messages. Clubhouse has added its one DM feature—this will encourage people to engage in private conversation. It means people will stay within the app since they now have more reasons to engage privately.

