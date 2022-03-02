Clubhouse adds in-room chat feature

Share the joy

Holding a microphone or addressing an audience is not one of those easy things to do. It is not often as easy as it sounds—and gets even more difficult when you are left with no choice. As an audio-social app, Clubhouse understands how difficult it is for some users to share their feelings on the platform. That is why Clubhouse has added an in-room chat feature to address this.

The social audio company on Thursday added a text-chat feature into its voice room. It comes as an optional feature that allows anyone running a conversation on Clubhouse to chat by text. Users can toggle the option on when they initiate a room. When the text chat feature is toggled on, the button to access the chat box will be live on the bottom left of the app. This will be represented by a speech bubble next to the “clips” and “share” icons.

“We are introducing in-room chat which allows users-from the mods to the listeners in the audience—to communicate with each other via text during a live room.”

It has been a couple of days since the chat-text feature was launched, and by now should be widely available to everyone. Want to share your first impression about the new feature? You can do this by sharing your views via the comment box below.

Last November, Clubhouse launched a new tool for hosts and moderators. The feature is one that allows you to record and audio room. Of course, this means moderators can listen to recorded audios they have missed.

The feature was first announced by Clubhouse last September; and is now available on iOS and Android. The tool is called Replay, and allows public rooms to be optionally recorded as they happen. Recorded rooms can be saved to a club or user profile.

Replays can also be downloaded to allow anyone hosting a room to share it externally as a podcast. You can also share it on YouTube, TikTok video, Instagram story, and anywhere else.

As a creator on Clubhouse, you can see who is listening to a room’s Replay after the live room ends. This allows you to connect with other users who did not listen to the live experience. Replays will popup in the app’s existing discovery features, including search, from the start of next week.

Replay is a smart feature that will give people who probably due to one reason or the other were unable to join in on live audio rooms. It will give users the opportunity to use Clubhouse like a podcast platform.

