Clubhouse adds direct payment to creators

Audio social app Clubhouse launched its Creator Accelerator program last month. It was a bid to keep top creators within the space. Now it has added the first direct payment for users to transfer money to hosts.

“Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments – our first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon,” explains Clubhouse.

The sample photos above show how you can send money to hosts. You can access the profile of a host and tap Send Money button at the bottom.

Users must register a debit or credit card to ease the process for now. It will then transfer the full payment to the creator.

Clubhouse must keep it going so its top hosts will remain on the platform. Rival audio social apps are rising. And they have offers and features that creators may consider.

So far, Twitter Spaces is the top competitor. The social network has a well-established audience and reach. And Spaces have similar features to Clubhouse.

Twitter is sleeping on it. It is acting as fast as it can to bring Spaces to Android and desktop. Clubhouse may have to come up with something edgy to stay ahead.

Facebook is pumping up its juices for its audio social product. LinkedIn is also considering a similar service.

If this continues, Clubhouse will find it hard to maintain its audience. And we are seeing signs that the app is losing traction.

Sensor Tower published the chart above in January. And Clubhouse was 33rd for top downloads on the iPhone free apps chart. Now at the 278th spot, its standing keeps falling. The drop maybe due to its invite-only membership.

Clubhouse gained reputation due to FOMO. And people who lost access to the app increasingly wanted to get in on the action. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have popped up in Clubhouse chats.

Limiting the audience provides a wider path to exploit. For instance, Twitter brings Spaces to Android users before Clubhouse releases its own version.

Why broadcast a small piece of your audience when you can reach more?