Clubhouse adds ability to record conversations

Share the joy













Image Credit: TechCrunch

Clubhouse has launched a new tool for hosts and moderators. The social audio app’s latest feature is one that allows you to record and audio room. Of course, this means moderators can listen to recorded audios they have missed.

The feature was first announced by Clubhouse last September; and is now available on iOS and Android. The tool is called Replay, and allows public rooms to be optionally recorded as they happen. Recorded rooms can be saved to a club or user profile. Replays can also be downloaded to allow anyone hosting a room to share it externally as a podcast. You can also share it on YouTube, TikTok video, Instagram story, and anywhere else.

As a creator on Clubhouse, you can see who is listening to a room’s Replay after the live room ends. This allows you to connect with other users who did not listen to the live experience. Replays will popup in the app’s existing discovery features, including search, from the start of next week.

Replay is a smart feature that will give people who probably due to one reason or the other were unable to join in on live audio rooms. It will give users the opportunity to use Clubhouse like a podcast platform.

A couple of weeks ago, Clubhouse added the ability to pin links atop rooms. This will give people the chance to share outside links and monetize their work on the social audio platform.

“Pin the link” as Clubhouse calls it on its Twitter page, let you monetize your content. Company CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson announced the new feature in a blog post.

Pin the links will allow moderators to place external links at the of a room. These links can direct listeners to whatever moderators want, including a news article, or a podcast.

For security and moderation reasons, some links will be blocked. Though, such links were not mentioned by Clubhouse, porn links are certainly out of the picture. Clubhouse says only moderators can edit, remove, or add a link on the platform.

Clubhouse says it will not take a cut of revenue from any transactions that take place through the link. That said, Davison said the company will share information in the next couple of months about how it will monetize the app.

Pin the link will start rolling of from October 27, and is available on iOS, and Android. As a room moderator, you can pin a link by tapping the “…” menu in the upper right, then tap “Pin a Link.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

