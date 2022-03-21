Chrome OS Will Soon Support Variable Refresh Rate

Share the joy

It’s still in the Chrome OS 101 Dev Channel.

Variable Refresh Rates in Chrome OS

As per The Verge, Google is testing out support for variable refresh rates. It’s found on the Dev Channel of Chrome OS or hidden beneath the OS as a flag feature. In that case, if you’re a user in the Dev Channel, you need to look for it and enable the Adaptive-Sync setting.

What is VRR?

VRR is a must-have feature when people are looking for a computer to be used for gaming. But what does VRR actually mean?

Variable Refresh Rate or VRR means that the screen can “adjust how often it refreshes the image to match the frame rate” from the PC. And it’s one reason gamers want a computer with VRR.

When watching a movie, it typically has a frame rate of 24 fps or 30fps. Higher frame rate movies exist. However, they are not widely available for home release. But a set refresh rate means that the TV knows how often to refresh the screen just to provide a smooth experience.

However, gaming is different from watching a movie. A game’s frame rate is dependent on how the graphics processor is working. In gaming, one scene is different from another scene. Because of that frame rates fluctuate, even by just a few frames a second.

Avoiding Screen Tearing

And this is where the variable refresh rate is vital for gaming. With this feature, it can adjust on the fly. In this way, it will match the console’s current frame rate. It can avoid screen tearing.

Smoother Gaming Experience

As Google is testing this feature, it could mean that Chrome OS can soon offer a smoother gaming experience. It makes a lot of sense because Google just announced that Steam will be coming to Chrome OS.

During the Google for Games Developer Summit, the company announced that ChromeOS users could soon test Steam. At that time, the company’s product director for games mentioned that the Steam alpha launched for select Chromebooks.

Rumors about Google releasing three Chromebooks that would focus on gaming have been floating around. And they are being made stronger with a new flag that adds RGB keyboard support.

With the VRR support, it could also indicate an upgraded refresh rate for the company’s Chrome OS tablets. Chrome OS is currently lagging when used in tablet form. In that case, if VRR would come to chrome OS for tablets, then they can compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung.

However, even if Chromebooks would support VRR, it would still worthless if they don’t have powerful hardware. It means that VRR won’t be much useful for Chromebooks without powerful processors and GPUs. But Samsung Chromebooks may have powerful APUs and GPUs coming in the future.

On the other hand, if you’re a Dev Channel user, you can enable the feature by going to chrome://flags#enable-variable-refresh-rate. As mentioned, the feature can only be used on “capable displays.”

