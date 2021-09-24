Chris Pratt as Mario in Super Mario Bros Animated Movie

Share the joy













It will be an all-star voice cast.

Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan, CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Nintendo is putting a powerhouse voiceover cast for Super Mario Bros. animated movie. It will hit cinemas next year.

Chris Pratt will play Mario while Charlie Day will voice Luigi. As for Princess Peach, the Queen’s Gambit star, Anya Taylor-Joy will take the role. Jack Black will also be part of the voice cast as Bowser while Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Nintendo and Uni

The upcoming movie is a collaboration between Nintendo and Universal. And it will be financed by Illumination. It will be written by Matthew Fogel, who also wrote the Lego Movie 2 and Minions: the Rise of Gru.

This is a huge franchise movie for Illumination and Universal.

Currently, there’s a Super Mario Bros. land at the Universal Japan theme park. Fans of Super Mario Bros. have been anticipating this movie.

Even though there was a live-action Super Mario Bros film that came out in 1993, this one will be different because it’s an animated movie.

The producers of this film noted that every actor in the film was seriously considered because of his/her ability to capture the spirit of the iconic characters.

They are collaborating with these movie stars to create a unique piece of entertainment to bring Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen.

With this film, the producers are hoping that people will enjoy it whether or not they have played or known the game.

The production has been constructive and it’s going well. All parties are learning from one another.

But fans will have to wait for more than a year for the premier.

However, some fans aren’t too happy about casting Chris Pratt to be the voice of Mario.

They said that he’s a weird choice to be the voice of the plucky plumber. However, the producers are hoping to emulate the success of The Lego Movie, in which Chris played or voiced the everyman lead.

In 2020, Nintendo revealed that Mario isn’t really Italian. Rather, he’s Japanese. However, the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie chose Bob Hoskins as Mario. Bob is neither Italian nor Japanese.

However, we all know that choosing the actors to play a part isn’t all about their race. Rather, it’s about their ability to portray the role.

The announcement of the upcoming cast came during Nintendo Direct. The company pulled back the curtain for its upcoming adaptation of its long-running video game series.

This won’t be the first animation project of Nintendo, though. It’s reported that the company is exploring other animation projects. It may produce animated movies adapting other properties in its catalog.

Super Mario creator Miyamoto was initially against Nintendo’s expansion into video-making. However, his opinion changed because the company re-released many games through Virtual Console.

But the video-making business won’t be a detraction, rather the additional projects will only add to Nintendo’s games.

Shigeru Miyamoto designed Mario Brothers while Gunpei Yokoi was the chief engineer at Nintendo in 1983. Super Mario Bros. launched in 1985 and became the best-selling video game franchise of all time. It sold over 750 million copies.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

