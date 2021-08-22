China passes new privacy protection law

Share the joy













China has passed a new personal data privacy law. The law, which is set to come into play by November 1, is designed to protect online user privacy, reports Reuters. The law is not really what it seems from the look of things—it is best described as another of China’s attempt to muzzle the cyberspace.

The Communist regime in the Asian powerhouse is always exploring new ways to regulate cyberspace, and this is the latest in such move. The new law will add more compliance requirements for companies in China, Reuters reports.

The new law states that handling of private information must have clear and reasonable purpose and shall be limited to the “minimum scope necessary to achieve the goals of handling” data.

The law also spells out conditions for which companies can collect personal data such as obtaining the consent of an individual, as well as spelling out guidelines for ensuring data protection when data is transferred outside the country.

Furthermore, the law calls for handlers of personal information to assign an individual in charge of personal information protection. It also states that handlers should conduct periodic audits to ensure compliance with the law.

China’s hostility towards tech and social media companies is well-documented. The Communist nation has a history when it comes to encouraging free online speech, and is not a fan of western nations.

It will be recalled that most of the trust issues facing TikTok can be traced to its relationship with China. TikTok is a Chinese-owned company, and the US, India and a host of nations do not have confidence when it comes to the company.

Following the announcement by the Indian government banning 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in June 2020, TikTok issued a statement expressing its readiness to comply with the directive. In the statement, which was released via its Twitter page, the popular app known for viral videos denied sharing user information with China.

Recall that India announced that it was banning TikTok and 58 other apps in the country sometime in June 2020. The country announced this in a press release; a move unprecedented in the history of what now looks like a cold war between India and China.

In the press release, India’s Ministry of Information Technology said the apps “are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

