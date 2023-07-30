ChatGPT on Android: a few observations worthy of note

Share the joy

OpenAI recently launched the mobile version of its generative chat app a couple of weeks ago, and it seems to be catching up with the users. We already have the web version, and it is doing fine. No wonder it is also now available on iOS and Android.

At launch, only users in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil could access the app. Shortly after, the Android ChatGPT app became available in Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, the UK, and South Korea.

The Android version, just like the iOS version, does not support ads. What this means is that you can use the app without all the annoyance that comes with ads.

ChatGPT is free to download and allows you to synchronize your history across devices. This version also brings the latest model improvements from OpenAI.

Today, I am going to review the Android version and write a few lines on what I observed while using ChatGPT on mobile.

Pros

Great with calculations and code

Just like the web version, ChatGPT on mobile is good when it comes to calculations and code. I was able to test its knowledge of both topics, and the outcome was pretty impressive.

Speed

Response time is incredibly fast and unmatched by human intelligence. So, if you are looking to get quick answers to all your mathematical questions, feel free to drop your questions.

Ads free

Unlike other generative chat apps on the Play Store, ChatGPT is ad-free and allows you to concentrate. Will it continue to be free? No one knows for now. So, just keep enjoying and having fun using ChatGPT on Android, at least for now.

Cons

While I did not notice too many cons in my first few days of using ChatGPT on Android, it is important to say that the few that I noticed are something to worry about.

Old and outdated library

So, I asked ChatGPT who the current Prime Minister of Britain is, and the answer it gave me left much to be desired.

Me: Who is the Prime Minister of Britain?

ChatGPT: As of my last update in September 2021, Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. However, please note that political positions can change due to elections or other circumstances, so I recommend checking a reliable and up-to-date source for the current Prime Minister of Britain.

Although it did add a warning note on accuracy, the truth is that 2021 is a long time ago, and its library should have been updated by now.

Privacy

Not just me, actually! Our biggest worry is the safety of our data. How safe is the data we share with ChatGPT? While there is a warning for everyone using the app from OpenAI, there are a lot of concerns about what happens to our data.

Conclusion

ChatGPT has a huge future, and we are just happy to be a part of it already.

