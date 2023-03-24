ChatGPT now offers web browsing, flight assistance, and more

Share the joy

In a move that greatly increases the capabilities of the chatbot, the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI said on Thursday that it is gradually rolling out plugins for ChatGPT.

Certain ChatGPT users and developers now have access to the first wave of plugins. It allows ChatGPT to access new live data sources from the web, including third-party sources like Expedia, Kayak, and Instacart. Before this upgrade, ChatGPT only accessed the training data it had collected up until 2021.

“Though not a perfect analogy, plugins can be ‘eyes and ears’ for language models, giving them access to information that is too recent, too personal, or too specific to be included in the training data,” OpenAI said on its website.

For example, ChatGPT may now provide information on queries like how the box office receipts of this year’s Oscar winners compare to those of other recently released films. The browser plugin is responsible for this new functionality. It displays the sources the generative AI service is obtaining information from before spitting out a response.

“Plugins are very experimental still but we think there’s something great in this direction. It’s been a heavily requested feature,” OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman wrote in a tweet Thursday.

Since its release in November, ChatGPT has generated a lot of interest in the computer industry. It overlays a huge language model with a conversational-style user interface. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Snapchat, and Grammarly have hurried to demonstrate and release similar generative AI capabilities in their own products during the past few months.

However the outcomes that systems like ChatGPT produce have obvious flaws. An internet-connected chatbot poses a concern, according to OpenAI’s own research. For example, it might have a propensity to cite sources that aren’t trustworthy. As OpenAI notes, “raise safety difficulties by taking harmful or unintentional acts, enhancing the capabilities of bad actors who would swindle, mislead, or abuse others.”

The advantages have been emphasized by those who support these AI services.

Greg Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI, on Thursday shared a video on Twitter that explains how to use ChatGPT’s Instacart plugin to help with meal planning. In the video, ChatGPT suggests a recipe for chickpea salad before adding the necessary items to Instacart to complete the order with only a few instructions.

An Expedia Twitter video demonstrates how to use the Expedia plugin to effectively transform ChatGPT into your AI travel advisor. It assists customers in making hotel and airfare reservations. Formerly, ChatGPT was only able to locate locations and make itineraries, but not this.

Altman posted on Twitter, “You can install plugins to help with a wide variety of tasks. We are curious to see what developers create!”

OpenAI claimed it has put measures in place to mitigate dangers in the responses ChatGPT gives to questions. It has first restricted access to a small set of users and engineers. A queue for interested parties is available here.

