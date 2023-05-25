ChatGPT is now available in 11 more countries including France, Nigeria, and Ireland

Share the joy

Credit: Aljazeera

ChatGPT is spreading to 11 more countries as OpenAI announced in a tweet that users in those countries can now download and use the iOS version of the app. Recall that mobile version of ChatGPT was only launched last week in the US.

ChatGPT is now available in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the U.K. and the US on the iOS for now.

The version available on the App Store is ad-free, and can be downloaded and used for free by users in those countries for now.

When in use, the mobile version of ChatGPT will sync your history across devices. This means you will know what you have previously searched for via the web version, and make that easily accessible to you.

The ChatGPT app for iOS is now available to users in 11 more countries — Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the UK. More to come soon! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 24, 2023

Italy’s Privacy Guarantor last March ordered that ChatGPT be blocked in the country over concerns OpenAI violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through the way it handles data.

According to the regulator, there is no “legal basis” for OpenAI’s bulk collection of data for training ChatGPT’s model. The Privacy Guarantor adds that ChatGPT does not often process data correctly amidst concerns about a flaw that led to the leaking of sensitive data sometimes in March.

The Italian regulator also said OpenAI is not doing enough to protect children. Though ChatGPT is said to be designed for users above the age of 13 according to the company, there is no age check to stop those below the age limit from accessing sensitive information, the Privacy Guarantor officials said.

OpenAI was then given 20 days from the day the deadline was given to address all areas of concerns or face a fine of up to $21.8 million or a maximum four percent of its annual worldwide turnover.

Italy’s order on ChatGPT is likely to sensitize other countries to pay closer attention to OpenAI even as more companies and products begin to adopt the technology.

That said, ChatGPT is now available once again in Italy after making changes as required by the Italian authorities.

“ChatGPT is available again to our users in Italy,” OpenAI told AP in a statement. “We are excited to welcome them back, and we remain dedicated to protecting their privacy.”

