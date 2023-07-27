ChatGPT for Android now officially rolling out

Share the joy

Credit: Reuters

Following its launch in May, ChatGPT is now officially rolling out on Android. It means millions of users across the world will now have access to the generative

As announced earlier by OpenAI, the Android version, just like the iOS version, does not support ads. What this means is that you can use the app without all the annoyance that comes with ads.

ChatGPT is free to download and allows you to synchronize your history across devices. This version also brings the latest model improvements from OpenAI.

At launch, only users in the US, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil could access the app. However, on Wednesday, the Android ChatGPT app became available in Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, the UK, and South Korea.

The ChatGPT app for Android is now available to users in Argentina, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, the UK, and South Korea! 🎉 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 27, 2023

A couple of months ago, ChatGPT was made available in 11 more countries, as OpenAI announced in a tweet that users in those countries can now download and use the iOS version of the app.

ChatGPT is now available in Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Korea, the U.K., and the US on iOS.

The version available on the App Store is ad-free and can be downloaded and used for free by users in those countries for now.

When in use, the mobile version of ChatGPT will sync your history across devices. This means you will know what you have previously searched for via the web version, and that will be easily accessible to you.

Italy’s Privacy Guarantor last March ordered that ChatGPT be blocked in the country over concerns that OpenAI violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) through the way it handles data.

According to the regulator, there is no “legal basis” for OpenAI’s bulk collection of data for training ChatGPT’s model. The Privacy Guarantor adds that ChatGPT does not often process data correctly, amidst concerns about a flaw that led to the leak of sensitive data in March.

The Italian regulator also said OpenAI is not doing enough to protect children. Though ChatGPT is said to be designed for users above the age of 13, according to the company, there is no age check to stop those below the age limit from accessing sensitive information, the Privacy Guarantor officials said.

