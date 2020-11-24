Chatbot Marketing: 5 Ways to Use It to Drive Sales

Businesses are using chatbot marketing in their overall marketing plan. Why? A study shows that 40% of Millennials are interacting with chatbots each day.

Several ways you can use chatbot marketing to drive sales.

1) Lead Generation

The bots can give your visitors a Welcome Message. It marks the start of your relationship with your new visitor.

By adding bots to your site, you’re building trust in users. You’re making them feel welcome, so they continue to engage with your company.

When speaking to your customers through a bot, you need to talk in a way that resonates with them. But you need to use your brand voice. If it’s casual, you need to be casual as well.

To make your welcome message more interesting, you can add questions, GIFs, and buttons. You may welcome them with humor or helpful videos. Then, start engaging with them with discounts.

2) Recover Abandoned Cart

You can send an abandoned cart email. But it takes a lot of time to do it. However, if you have chatbots designed for abandoned carts, the bots can quickly react.

They can also give customers an incentive, like a discount, to complete their purchase. It increases the chances of your customers completing a purchase.

Its primary mission is to prevent customers from walking away from your site without buying.

But why people abandon their carts? One reason is the lack of trust. If your site looks less trustworthy, they’re likely to abandon their cart.

With the help of bots, you can add a conversational language that reassures present on your site.

The bot can guide potential customers throughout their entire shopping experience. In other words, the bots can put your visitors at ease.

They can answer questions, give them important information about your brand, and share coupons or promotions.

Another reason shoppers abandoned their carts is the lengthy checkout process. Your visitors can ask your bot if you see the item they want to buy.

If not, your bots can still keep them engage by showing them products that are similar to what they’re looking for.

The bots can also answer shipping questions. Customers don’t have to leave the checkout page to find that information. They can ask your bots to give them answers.

3) Generate Reviews

Reviews create trust. They also help with your SEO campaign. Most of all, they drive sales.

When your visitors don’t trust your site, they won’t purchase from you. But you can change that by adding customer reviews to your products.

Reviews aren’t brand-sponsored. Instead, they are from real people who talk about their experiences when using your product.

Even if you get negative reviews, they are still better than no reviews at all. Your visitors won’t know what to expect from it.

To help you generate more reviews, you can use chatbot marketing. Bots are better than responding to an email or filling out a form.

A chatbot on your site can pullout customer reviews if the visitors want to know. You can design your bot to share both positive and negative thoughts. And if you choose to show negative feedback, you must also show how you handled it.

4) Up-Selling and Cross-Selling

Upselling is a useful way to encourage your customers to buy related products with higher price tags than those they’re planning to buy.

Cross-selling is when you offer a product that complements the product that your customers want to buy or just bought.

A chatbot can help you make those types of sales. When a customer just bought a product, the bot can give that person a suggestion. The bot can provide similar and complementary products from the product the customer initially searched for.

This type of tactic won’t pressure the client. If the customers are undecided, the bot can give them appropriate choices that suit them best.

5) Assist Customers with Your Products

Your visitors won’t buy your product if they don’t know how to use it. Hence, if you use a chatbot to guide your visitors on how to use your products, they’re likely to convert.

Visitors don’t want to find the information themselves. They want you to offer it. When they use your chatbot to ask about your product, it’s a chance for you to strike up a conversation when they need help.

Most digital shoppers need assistance when they complete an order. They want to get help in minutes. And if within those minutes they can’t get help from you, they’ll leave and turn to your competitors.

But when you offer a helpful guide through your chatbot, you can provide customers the answers they need right away. This will help get the results that you need and improve sales.

It will also build customer loyalty because you’re proactive when helping them.

Split Test

No matter how useful chatbot marketing is in helping your business drive sales, you need to provide your visitors with the right messaging.

If you set up the bot, it won’t sell itself. Instead, it would help if you run split tests to improve the sequences.

By split testing your message, you will know which statement works best. You can try which call to action drives sales. For instance, you can test whether “shop now” is better than “order now.”

Conclusion

Chatbot marketing is here to stay. It’s the reason more and more businesses are using it to improve their sales. But it would help if you used it correctly so you can get the results that you want.

As mentioned, it doesn’t mean that if you have a chatbot, it can drive sales. No. You need to test your messaging and sequencing to encourage your visitors to buy your products.

Consider chatbot as the digital salesperson of your website. It’s also your support team. That’s why chatbot is a vital part of your business.

To ensure that you’re using chatbot marketing correctly, you must analyze your business needs first. In that way, you will know how to engage appropriately with your potential clients in a personable way.