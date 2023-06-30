Carbon Accounting Software Could Reach $64.39 Billion by 2030

Share the joy

Carbon Accounting Software Market Size is Growing

In 2022, the market size of carbon account software in the world was $12.73 billion. But Fortune Business Insights projected it would reach $64.39 billion in 2030.

In the face of increasing environmental concerns and the urgent need to address climate change, businesses around the world are recognizing the significance of measuring and managing their carbon footprints.

One of the powerful tools created to help organizations track, analyze and mitigate their greenhouse gas emissions is carbon accounting software.

Also known as greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting software, it is designed to help the compressive measurements and reporting of carbon emissions generated by an organization’s activities. It enables businesses to track their emissions across various operational scopes, including direct, indirect, and other indirect emotions associated with the value chain.

The software provides a centralized platform to collect, analyze, and report data, thereby, assisting organizations in making informed decisions to lower their carbon footprint.

The Accuracy of Emission Tracking

It streamlines the process of tracking emissions by automating data collection from multiple sources, like energy bills, transportation logs, and supply chain data. Because of the automation, it minimizes errors, improves data accuracy, and provides a comprehensive view of an organization’s emissions profile.

This software also enables organizations to monitor their emissions performance over time. By generating detailed reports and visualizations, businesses can gain insights into emission trends, identify hotspots, and set emissions reduction targets. These reports also facilitate compliance with regulatory requirements and voluntary sustainability reporting frameworks.

What is the Category of this Software in the Organization?

It often falls under the umbrella of emissions management software. This category includes software designed to track, measure, and manage greenhouse gas emissions across various scopes.

It can also be part of broader sustainability or environmental management software solutions. The platforms provide tools and functionalities for organizations to track and manage their environmental impact across various areas.

Several tech companies are actively using it to measure, monitor, and manage their carbon emissions. Google, for instance, has been utilizing it since 2007. The company aims to reduce its carbon emissions and invest in renewable energy to offset its environmental impact.

Microsoft, too, is dedicated to achieving carbon negativity by 2030. By 2050, it wants to remove all the carbon it has emitted since its founding in 1975. It employs this kind of software to measure and manage its emissions, invest in renewable energy projects, and set reduction targets.

Apple has also made significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint. It aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain by 2030. It uses this type of software to assess its environmental impact and guide its sustainability initiatives.

Sustainability becomes a vital part of corporate strategies. Thus, the demand for robust carbon accounting software is set to rise.

The software is expected to evolve with enhanced features, integrating emerging technologies, like AI and machine learning. The enhanced features can further improve accuracy, automate data collection, and provide advanced analytics for identifying emission reduction opportunities.

