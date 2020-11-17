Build Apps That Are Universally Accessible, the Fast Way

It feels like the whole world is online these days, so it’s only fair that the whole world can participate. People turn to their smartphones to do countless everyday things, like read the news, bank, make purchases, and many more.

Building universally accessible digital products has an ethical component and commercial and legal reasons too. Savvy companies rely on on-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms to reach universal accessibility sooner.

Read on to learn more about how the four test on-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms conduct to help you reach universal accessibility sooner.

1. User Interviews

Nobody knows the online accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities better than they do. On-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms have an engaged community of real people with disabilities who can conduct user accessibility testing for companies.

Real people find problems during testing that automation lets slip through the cracks. Perform remote research in real-time as they test your product. Engage with them remotely in video chats as they share their screen and their invaluable insights.

2. Prototype Reviews

Incorporating an on-demand accessibility crowdtesting platform right from the start of the process prevents you from making costly mistakes that are hard to correct. Now, it’s easy to share links to interactive prototypes with a user and navigate them through a moderated session.

On-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms should be involved in every phase of your development cycle, from prototype to post-launch of your product. You’ll reach AODA compliance sooner and at a lower cost.

3. Compatibility Tests

True universal accessibility means the digital product you build will work in every situation. That’s why thorough testing is required on every browser, platform, and device.

The best on-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms have five testers finish every task while identifying accessibility issues along the way. Whether you’re on a desktop or mobile device, Apple or Android, Firefox, or Chrome, the digital product needs to work.

Of course, thorough testing involves including people with a cross-section of disabilities. On-demand accessibility crowdtesting platforms have secure staging environments with technical expertise ranging from novice to expert, so any hiccup or flaw is detected as early as possible in the process.

This thorough approach to compatibility testing lets companies identify and solve accessibility issues right from the start.

4. QA Sessions

Some accessibility testing will be unmoderated to allow testers to poke and prod and explore the app on their own. But question and answer sessions with an expert screen reader is invaluable.

They can quickly evaluate your product and recommend improvements for what still needs work. Speak to people who truly understand accessibility because they live with it day to day. They’ll ensure all forms of your product are universally accessible.

Somebody who faces barriers to accessing the internet faces barriers to modern life. UX designers and product managers across industries need to build digital products everyone can access. There’s no better or more efficient way of doing that than relying on an on-demand accessibility crowdtesting platform.