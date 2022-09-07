Brazil Halts iPhone Sales — Apple Must Include a Charger First

Share the joy

Apple ordered to stop selling iPhones in Brazil.

No Charger — No iPhone Sales

The government of Brazil ordered Apple to stop selling its iPhones with no chargers included in the country. It claims that the company provides an incomplete product.

In addition to suspending iPhone sales with no chargers, Apple must also pay $2.38 million and cancel the sale of iPhone 12 and newer models.

The Justice Ministry argued that Apple’s handset lacks essential components. It argued that it is a “deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers.”

The fine will not be immediately implemented. Rather, it will only move forward if Apple attempt to circumvent the sales ban.

In 2021, the country imposed a similar fine against the iPhone maker. At that time, Apple was ordered to pay $1.9 million.

It accused the company of false advertising. It also alleged that the company sold defective devices. It also failed to repair them even though they are still under warranty.

During this time, Apple could not convince the country’s regulator that a charger-less iPhone box was better for the environment. Because of that, the company had to sell the iPhone 12 with chargers.

Why Apple Halted Giving Chargers with iPhones?

In 2020, the company announced that it would stop selling its iPhones with charging adapters. The decision caused buyers to be infuriated.

The common complaint was that its devices are already expensive. Thus, the least Apple could do is include a charging adapter along with the handset.

Unfortunately, Apple had a strong argument. Selling its iPhones without a charger will benefit the environment. It even released numbers that show the effects of not giving out charging adapters with its devices.

The power adapters utilize large amounts of plastic, copper, and since to manufacture them. By not giving out charging adapters, the firm has conserved tons of copper, zinc, and metal.

It was able to reduce the size of its iPhone box. Because of that, it makes the packaging more efficient. It was a bold change for the company And it was necessary for the planet, according to Apple at that time.

The company said that removing the adapter from the packaging allowed them to avoid mining a significant amount of materials from the earth. It also claimed that it had eliminated the emissions from processing and transporting them.

When the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 were released, they did not come with power adapters. But it was okay for most consumers because these devices were still using Lighting cables. They can still use the old chargers that came with their older iPhones.

There’s also the option of plugging the device into the Mac laptop. Plus, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are compatible with wireless pads.

Thus, if you have an iPhone with a lightning cable, you don’t need a new power adapter. You can just plug it into the wall and you are ready to go.

However, not everyone was happy with this decision of Apple not to include power adapters in the packaging box. That’s why Brazil wants Apple to stop selling its iPhones if they don’t come with power adapters.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

