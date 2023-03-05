Brave Search Adds AI-Powered Summarizer

Share the joy

Brave Added AI-Powered Summarizer

Search engines are changing. They are no longer just showing a list of sites that might offer an answer to your questions.

Google and Bing are offering (or still testing) the latest type of AI technology that has similar capabilities as ChatGPT.

Brave AI

Brave, a smaller player, added an AI into its web browser that summarizes search results. The new functionality can offer abbreviated explanations for questions. It combines it with footnoted links to information sources.

Generally, it is designed to provide users with richer snippets that you often see in ordinary search results.

The search engine business is changing. For many years, Google has been adding features that make the search a bit simpler. It has added more direct answers to some search queries. It also added maps, business hours, and product recommendations with links to other websites.

The AI revolution is taking search engine business to a new level with Bing integrating AI-boosted search results and conversational abilities.

The one that powers ChatGPT is trained to recognize patterns from text from the Internet. This is a type of language model that can deliver impressive results. It can create coherent sentences. It’s one of the reasons students use it to help them write essays about a variety of subjects.

However, this model doesn’t truly know anything. Even though it has an authoritative tone, the details provided can still be misleading.

It’s the reason Brave offered cautions about using its Summarizer. Brave wants to remind users that they should not believe everything that AI produces. This is the same thing when you search for information online. You should not believe everything on the web.

It means that users must not surrender their critical thinking when they consume information. Even though AI models offer impressive results, they still have flaws and they don’t know everything.

Handling Current Events

You may test Brave Summarizer now. It can deliver useful results for some queries. However, it will still struggle to handle time elements for certain events. This is the same with ChatGPT. The AI is not trained to provide information about current events.

If you don’t like Summarizer, you can just disable it in the settings. You may also want to offer feedback or leave some comments so that the developers will know what users truly want and what they found while using the feature

Brave and other search engines are going into AI-powered search. As mentioned, Bing announced its ChatGPT-powered search where users can chat with a bot.

To ensure that Google will not be left behind the trend, it also announced Bard. But it wasn’t perfect. In fact, Google employees criticized their CEO for announcing it even though it’s still in its early stage.

Other smaller players have also announced this kind of search feature. A lot of them made errors in the early versions.

Who’s going to win? The search engine with fewer glitches will definitely have an advantage in this category. Most tech companies now are pulling out all the stops to ensure that they have something to offer.

