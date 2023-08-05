Brave Launches Image and Video Search Feature — No More Google or Bing Redirection

Share the joy

Best known for being a privacy-focused web browser, Brave is integrating image and video searches. It means that it doesn’t have to rely on Bing’s or Google’s private index. It has its own PI now.

On Thursday, the company stated that this new feature will help preserve user privacy. It is also resistant to censorship.

However, advanced filters are not yet available. Thus, you can’t search for license type or aspect ratio. But Brave said that these features will be added soon.

“Brave Search is built on top of an independent index, and doesn’t track users, their searches, or their clicks. Privacy-preserving Brave Search now replaces Google as the default search engine used in the address bar for new Brave users in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.” – Brave

In the past, Brave Search used Google and Bing APIs. But earlier this year, it cut ties with all third-party APIs. While it was still developing its own image and video search feature, it redirected users to Google or Bing. With the latest feature, though, users won’t be redirected anymore.

If you are using the Google Chrome browser, you can use Brave Search as your search engine of choice. This is ideal if you value your privacy and you want to know how much information is censored before you receive an answer to your inquiry.

You can use it for free but you have to deal with some ads. But you can remove the ads by paying $3 a month.

Is Brave Search a Better Alternative to Google?

It is not for everyone. However, if you value privacy too much, then it is a better alternative to Google. The key feature that allows Brave Search to stand out is that it utilizes an independent web index.

When Google finds a new page, its crawlers will try to understand the page. It stores its analysis of the page in its database.

Brave also has its own crawlers. It is not like DuckDuckGo which still relies on Bing and Google indexes.

Thus, the results that you see in Search are indexed by its own crawlers. But some keywords may still require pulling results from other indexes. This is also known as fallback mixing. But if you don’t like it, you can just disable this function.

Another factor that makes it stand out is that Brave Search uses a privacy-first approach. As more Internet users are concerned about their data being used by big tech, Brave allows them to manage their digital fingerprints a lot better.

Google and Facebook harvest user data and sell it to third parties. These data are used to create digital profiles to assist advertisers in targeting more relevant audiences.

But Brave Search does not profile its users. Rather, it provides users anonymous search experience while they rely on a community-driven index.

It also does not collect any data about you, unlike Google which tracks your every click, location, and device.

