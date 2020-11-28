4 Tools to Create Brand Identity in 2021

Brand identity is vital as your business relies on it. The logo, fonts, graphics, and colors you used will tell your audience that you’re real.

Before revealing the best tools to create your brand identity in 2021, you must first understand the importance of building it.

Some companies are popular, while others failed to thrive because the former ensures that they have a strong brand. Established companies are spending billions of dollars a year to advertise their products.

You may not have millions of dollars for advertising. But you can build a strong brand by choosing the right font, color, and logo. And use them in your marketing materials.

By establishing your brand, it can help in building trust. A well-designed site can make your brand look appealing and more substantial than your competitors.

Keep in mind that customers trust companies that are more established. That’s why you need to go the extra mile to help you create a professional brand that fosters trust.

With that in mind, let’s talk about the tools that you can use to create a solid brand identity.

1) Logo Creator

People will recognize your brand through your logo. For that reason, it must be striking and professional.

Working with a design agency is the best route. However, it’s quite an expensive option.

Thankfully, there are places where you can hire affordable freelance logo designers.

Upwork is one of the best places to find freelancers that specialize in designing logos.

However, if hiring a freelancer is out of your budget, you can choose an online logo maker software.

If you’re not a designer, you can choose Canva. It’s easy to use.

This tool has different professionally designed logo templates.

Choose one and add your brand name to the template. Customize it if you’re happy with the result, download and add it to your brochures, flyers, and other marketing materials.

Another easy-to-use tool to create a logo is Hatchful Shopify. It has hundreds of logo templates for different industries.

Compared to Canva, Hatchful is entirely free. Canva, on the other hand, is free to use. However, if you choose a premium graphic, you’ll have to pay for $1 per picture.

If you’re new to graphic designing, these free tools can help you start creating beautiful logos.

2) Typography

It’s a vital part of the overall design. Ensure that you’re using the best font combination.

It’s challenging to find the right font combination that matches the overall design. It also consumes a lot of time.

The good thing is that there are tools online that you can use for free to find font combinations.

Google Type is one of them. It’s a useful tool that lets you see beautiful font combinations from the Google Fonts library.

Canva, too, has a font-pairing tool. With Canva, you can choose the main font you wish to use, and it will help you find the best font combination that works well with your starter font.

With the right typography, you can bring robustness or humor to your brand. It can guarantee that your brand can get a spot in the market world.

You can use the right font condition on your headlines, subheadings, and body to make sure that your typography is memorable.

3) Visual Branding

People won’t notice your written content if you don’t pair it with visual content.

Infographics are a type of visual content that can help you gain more visibility. It also attracts more site traffic.

However, before your infographics can drive traffic and sales to your site, you need to design and promote it well.

Again, hiring a designer that can create a well-designed infographic will cost you thousands of dollars. But you can use online tools to achieve your goals.

Piktochart is an infographic maker that’s perfect if you don’t have exemplary design skills. You have to choose your color scheme, add some elements, and create resources for the infographic.

The tool has free infographic templates that you can easily customize.

Now, if you’re planning to run a paid ad, you need to have a well-designed banner ad. Advertisers are using banner ads to promote their products and services.

One tool you can use to design your banner ad is Bannersnack. It’s a smart tool that can help you create and optimize your content for better conversion.

4) Social Media Kit

Social media marketing is a useful way to market your business. However, thousands of companies are also advertising on social media sites.

The best way for your brand to stand out is to share excellent social media content consistently. And there’s a tool for that.

Canva offers social media kit templates that let you create stunning content for your followers. You can customize the templates and download them.

The goal here is to create social media content that attracts shares, comments, and follows.

The social media kit contains your content details. It also includes information about your company and high-resolution images. These images are vital to maintaining consistency for your brand.

But before you can take advantage of this kit, you must first understand your long-term goals. Then, make sure that you know the metrics that will help you achieve them.

You must only use custom-tailored graphics and content for every platform. For instance, when you use pictures on Pinterest, it must adapt to fit Pinterest. If not, your graphics won’t grab your reader’s attention.

Conclusion

Building a brand identity can take a lot of time. It may also need for you to spend dollars when hiring professional designers.

Thankfully, online tools can help you create a brand identity kit without paying for designers. Most of these tools are free. However, if you use their premium graphics, you may need to pay a certain amount.

You can start building your fantastic brand today with the help of the tools mentioned above. However, if you wish to have unlimited access to their features, you may need to subscribe. Their paid subscriptions won’t cost you thousands of dollars a year. And most of them have trial periods.