5 Brain Training Apps to Help Reduce Risk of Dementia

I just finished listening to the audiobook version of “Still Alice” by Liza Genova. It’s a story about Alice’s early-onset Alzheimer’s. She’s only in her 50s. You may read the book or listen to the audiobook on Scribd (with a 30-day free trial).

Losing your memory is a terrifying situation. Alice, the main character in the story, would want to suffer from cancer instead of Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease has no cure. Sadly, the treatment can’t prevent Alzheimer’s from progressing. But there are things that we can do to delay the onset of symptoms.

So, in this post, you’ll find some of the best brain training apps that may help keep your brain in good shape. Liza Genova provided a concrete explanation of how we can develop Alzheimer’s. You may check out her video here.

Now, let’s dive into the best brain training apps to exercise your brain.

1) Lumosity

It’s the original brain training app. More than 85 million people around the world downloaded it.

This app has over 50 fun mini-games aiming to train speed, memory, flexibility, attention, and problem-solving.

According to Lumosity, over 100 researchers worldwide helped create the games in this app. The games could attract children and adults. But most of them have a child-like appeal.

The app is free to download. But you can upgrade to a premium membership for only $11.99.

2) Peak

It has a decent collection of mini-games that cover mental agility, attention, memory, and language. Overall, it has more than 30 games that you can try.

The free subscription has a lot of memory games. But they have limits. If you upgrade to a premium account, though, you can play all the games at any time you wish. Plus, you will get stats and receive a personalized daily mental workout.

3) CogniFit Brain Fitness

The apps can measure, train, and monitor your mental fitness. It personalizes your training by picking programs and age groups. Make sure that you provide accurate details so the app can give you better insights.

The brain games in this app may help stimulate cognitive functions. It also offers real-time monitoring and compares your results to the age group norms.

It earned 4.4 stars on the App Store. You can download it for free. If you want more from this app, you can sign up for its premium scripting for $119 a year.

4) Elevate

In 2014, it became one of the best apps on the iPhone. What makes it stand out is that it’s using a different approach. It focuses on listening to grammatical errors and reading comprehension.

The games are somehow similar to what you would do in a high school class. Despite that, they are fun and challenging.

The games are entertaining and short. They won’t make you feel that you’re exercising your brain, even though you are challenging it.

The app lets you play 16 free games. The list changes daily. To play more games, though, you need to subscribe for $5 a month.

5) Personal Zen

The development team of this app consists of mobile developers and leading neuroscientists. The creators promised that the app would help in reducing stress.

Personal Zen is said to be useful because it uses attention-bias modification training. A study published in Clinical Psychological Science supported this claim.

The app will show you a grassy green field. You will see blue faces briefly before they hide in the grass.

Your goal is to trace the line where the happy blue face dug its hole.

The goal here is to focus on the happy stimulus. It trains your brain to avoid focusing on the negative stuff that causes stress. To get the most of this app, you need to play for 25 minutes.

Unfortunately, most people could only tolerate playing it for six minutes. But it’s still a valuable app to get your Zen on. Give it a try.

These are the top brain training apps that you can try to help you somehow prevent developing dementia. But do they work, though?

Do Braining Training Apps Work?

Millions of people around the world are using these apps. Some users are saying that they did help in boosting their memory. Others, however, are saying they did nothing to improve their cognitive function.

Currently, there are no large-scale clinical trials that could assess the effectiveness of these apps. There are, however, small-scale studies with mixed results.

In that case, the jury is still out. But there are piles of evidence that support short-term memory training to be effective.

Then again, just like any exercise, training the brains with these apps may not benefit everyone in the same way.

That said, you shouldn’t depend on these apps to help you boost your memory. Instead, you should pair them with other ways to improve your mental clarity.

Staying physically active is one way to improve cognitive function and memory. Aerobic exercise can increase blood flow to the part of the brain responsible for memory.

Keep track of your daily steps using a fitness tracker, like Apple Watch.

However, in the book, Alice is physically active. She runs every day. In that case, doing aerobic exercise may not be enough to prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s.

You also need to manage your emotional well being. Prolonged stress can take a toll on your cognitive functioning. It could impair your memory.

To minimize the effects of prolonged stress, make sure that you determine its cause and develop strategies to help you cope with it.

You may also practice guided meditation. And there’s an app for that. Several studies showed the effectiveness of meditation in lowering stress.

Most of all, you need to eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, and antioxidants. They can support brain health.

Conclusion

The brain training apps mentioned above may be useful in improving your cognitive function. Try some of them and see if it will benefit you.

