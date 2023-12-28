Bluesky rolls out in-app video and music player

Share the joy

Bluesky is rolling out an in-app video and music player for links. With this, YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, and Twitch embeds now play in the app.

Bluesky’s new in-app player will not automatically play content, unlike X, where autoplay on videos is the default setting. This means that users will have to activate the content with a tap if they want to watch or listen to it.

In addition, Bluesky has introduced a new “hide post” feature. Users can click on the feature to remove content they don’t want to see again. The post will be removed from your feeds and “put behind a mask if you visit it directly,” Bluesky says.

Bluesky, a Twitter-like app, found its way to Android in April. Backed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky will now have the opportunity to reach more users after the iOS version was launched last February. Joining the platform, however, will require an invite from someone who is already a member or is on the waitlist. The app is now available for download via the Play Store.

Going by various comments and reactions since Bluesky was launched last February, applying to be on the waitlist would not be a bad idea. The community is still small, with over 25,000 people—things, however, look positive within the platform. The fact that Twitter is in all sorts of trouble lately means that having an alternative platform is a breath of fresh air.

Bluesky has a long way to go, especially if it wants to compete with or catch up to Twitter. Some basic features are still unavailable, such as direct messages. However, these features are likely to be added in the future.

It is still a long way to go for Bluesky, especially if it really wants to compete with or catch up with Twitter. Some basic features are still not available. Users can send or use direct messages, but that will probably come sometime in the future. A community of just over 25,000 is not a big one, but having Bluesky come on board gives a lot of hope to millions of people all over the world looking to have a platform they can call their own.

Talking about Twitter and a safe environment, the company is facing a $59.2 million fine, and this could come if it fails to meet certain requirements. These requirements include prompt response to user reports of illegal content and a maximum seven-day turnaround time, among others.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

