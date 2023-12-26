Bluesky has a new logo plus new update

Share the joy

Bluesky posts are now accessible to everyone, even when you are not logged in. What that means is that you can now directly share content with your friends who do not have a Bluesky account.

Bluesky has also adopted a new blue butterfly as its logo, which replaces the old stock photo-style cloudy sky.

“Like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis, we are starting to open up,” wrote Bluesky CEO Jay Graber in a blog post about the changes. He went on, saying that many Bluesky users were already using the butterfly emoji as a representation of the social network. “We loved it,” Graber wrote, “and adopted it as it spread.”

Bluesky found its way to Android sometimes in April. The social media network will now have the opportunity to reach more users after the iOS version was launched last February. Joining the platform, however, will require an invite from someone who is already a member, or you may have to join the waitlist. The app is now available for download via the Play Store.

Going by various comments and reactions since Bluesky was launched last February, applying to be on the waitlist would not be a bad idea. The community is still small, with over 25,000 people—things, however, look positive within the platform. The fact that Twitter is in all sorts of trouble lately means that having an alternative platform is a breath of fresh air.

It is still a long way to go for Bluesky, especially if it really wants to compete with or catch up with Twitter. Some basic features are still not available. Users can send or use messages, but that will probably happen sometime in the future.

A community of just over 25,000 is not a big one, but having Bluesky come on board gives a lot of hope to millions of people all over the world looking to have a platform they can call their own.

Talking about Twitter and a safe environment, the company is facing a $59.2 million fine, and this could come if it fails to meet certain requirements. These requirements include prompt response to user reports of illegal content and a maximum seven-day turnaround time, among others.

