Bitcoin Price Hits More Than $20,000 – A New Record

With that price, Bitcoin’s value is now $380 billion.

On Wednesday, the Bitcoin price hit $20,000. The increased demand is the result of companies and wealthy individuals considering it as a valuable long-term investment.

One of the biggest investors is Square. It invested $50 million bitcoin in October. PayPal also announced in that same month that it’s supporting bitcoin.

Another tech firm that invested millions in this market is MicroStrategy.

Then, big-name investors moved their assets into cryptocurrency, thereby, boosting bitcoin’s price.

Created in 2009, Bitcoin reached its peak in December 2017. At that time, the price was around $19,500. But, a year later, it went down to $3,200.

Will Bitcoin Crash Again?

Crypto evangelists are saying that this really won’t be the same as what happened in 2017. The reason for this is that institution buying drove the high price, instead of retail speculation.

Before, Bitcoin investors were mostly computer programmers and fintech advocates. But now, there’s a shift in the demographic who wants to invest in crypto.

Several firms are pushing crypto market data services. S&P Dow Jones Indices announced to launch crypto indices next year.

Experts said that cryptocurrency is an insurance policy against the decreasing value of the world’s major currencies.

When you invest in bitcoin, it diversifies your investment. It can act as a fence to some market risks.

People don’t want to just buy bitcoins as a payment form. Rather, they buy bitcoin as an investment asset. When they purchase it, they hope that its value will continue to rise.

The value of most assets depends on the income generated. But it’s not always like that. Gold, for instance, doesn’t generate dividends. However, it’s still worth trillions of dollars.

Investors of bitcoin want it to be the same in the long run. That is, it won’t generate income but it’s still worth billions or trillions.

Although cryptocurrencies are on the rise, it seems bitcoin is the one increasing.

Other cryptocurrencies didn’t regain previous highs. Ether, for instance, is only worth $600. Litecoin price also decreased by 70% over the last three years.

Will Bitcoin Value Increase in 2021?

Experts predict that we’ll still see more positive growth next year. More and more companies and individuals will invest in it.

But before you invest or trade your bitcoin, experts warned you not to buy the new all-time high. They said to be on your guard. The market is still volatile. In that case, don’t risk too much.

Many investors in the world praise bitcoins because they own bitcoin. They want to encourage people to buy it to boost its price further. However, when it reaches its resistance level, it will start to go down.

But the challenge here is to secure bitcoin as its supply dwindles. The number of bitcoins that can be mined is 21 million. It’s the result of a rule implemented by the inventor.

What do you think of Bitcoin price now? Should you sell yours now? Please let us know in the comments below.