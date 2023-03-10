Bing Reaches 100 Million Daily Active Users

Share the joy

Bing Has 100 Million Daily Users

Some people don’t know that Bing exists. But things have changed. With the integration of the ChatGPT tool into Microsoft’s search engine, users are flocking to use it.

In a blog post:

“We are pleased to share that after a number of years of steady progress, and with a little bit of a boost from the million+ new Bing preview users, we have crossed 100M Daily Active Users of Bing. This is a surprisingly notable figure, and yet we are fully aware we remain a small, low, single digit share player. That said, it feels good to be at the dance!”

Additionally, the company stated that a third of its users are new and engagement is also growing with current users.

The company said that users are curious to test out the ChatGPT-style feature on this search engine and Edge. With this in mind, Microsoft proves the value of integrating search and chat experiences.

ChatGPT-Style

Microsoft announced the integration of ChatGPT-style to its search engine in February. The new feature is powered by OpenAI’s AI. It was a bold move but its decision paid off considering that it has gotten some of Google’s search engine traffic. Google still dominates the market.

However, the 100 million DAU is still nothing compared to the one billion people who are using Google. Nevertheless, Microsoft considered it a vital milestone for its search engine. Bing used to be the butt of jokes. But it may change in the next few months.

The new Bing becomes the cool kid on the block after it was introduced a month ago. There was a waitlist to access the new feature. And more than one million users were willing to wait to access it. Those who have accessed it posted their experiences on social media. Some even tested the new feature for two hours.

Out of those users, one-third of them used chat AI for their questions each day. Microsoft records three chats per session. Since the introduction of the new Bing, it has amassed more than 45 million chats. Some of them are using the feature to generate new content.

AI Chatbot on Mobile

The launch of its AI chatbot on mobile increased Bing’s popularity. By integrating this feature into Bing, Microsoft has finally found the weapon it can use to compete against Google.

However, Google is also cooking its own chatbot. Last month, it introduced its chat AI called Bard. Unfortunately, it was full of misinformation when it debuted. Then again, Google is working with its workers to improve the responses before it becomes widely available.

ChatGPT is a useful tool that can generate code, summarize text, answer questions, translate language, etc.

Many people fear this chatbot because it can greatly impact their work. But it will definitely create new jobs. Others will be redefined. There might be a change in the size of the workforce. But it depends on the location, offerings, etc. This tool can help with tasks that are repetitive. It emphasizes increasing productivity and efficiency.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

