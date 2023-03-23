Bill Gates says OpenAI’s GPT is the most important tech advancement since 1980

Share the joy

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, claims that the OpenAI‘s GPT AI model is the greatest groundbreaking development in technology since he first encountered a modern graphical desktop experience (GUI) in 1980.

Before that, command lines were utilized to control computers. Gates built Windows around the “GUI” technology. It resulted in a powerful piece of contemporary software.

Gates now draws comparisons to OpenAI’s GPT models, which can produce language that closely mimics human output and almost usable computer code.

He stated in a blog post on Tuesday that he had previously challenged the OpenAI team to create an AI system that could pass the Advanced Placement Biology test. According to OpenAI, GPT-4, which was made available to the public last week, received the highest score.

“The whole experience was stunning,” Gates wrote. “I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface.”

“The development of AI is as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone. It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other. Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it,” he continued.

Gates is the most well-known technologist to date to express an opinion on the significance of current advances in AI for the future of technology. He joins former Google and Amazon CEOs Eric Schmidt and Jeff Bezos in stating that data-based machine learning has the potential to transform whole industries.

CEOs in the present also see enormous business prospects in AI tools and applications. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday said this is an “iPhone moment.” This is a period when a new technology becomes widely used and entrepreneurs perceive chances for new businesses and products.

Gates and Microsoft have close ties to OpenAI, which developed the GPT model. Microsoft invested $10 billion in the startup and sells some of its AI software through Azure cloud services.

Gates advises that while discussing AI, humans should “balance anxieties” about biased, inaccurate, or unpleasant technologies with the technology’s ability to make life better. He also thinks that governments and philanthropic organizations should support AI technologies to enhance health and education in developing nations. Businesses might not always decide to make those investments on their own.

