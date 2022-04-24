Share the joy

Best Horse Management Software

Horse racing is one of the oldest sports in the world and that can be traced even to ancient Greece at the Olympic Games. Over the years, horse racing has grown to be a massively popular sport, well embedded into the roots of many nations.

With the rise of the popularity of horse racing, many people started considering getting involved in this business. Breeding horses, in your own stable, and training them to participate in big events where you can earn thousands of dollars, sounds very appealing for horse racing enthusiasts.

Well, not so fast. Getting involved in horse racing requires a lot of knowledge, experience, and keeping track of many different things which, many individuals find overwhelming. Even if you are just a casual viewer, trying to track the best free picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem, and it comes in a form of horse management software. Thanks to technology, you can now keep track of valuable information about your horses that will ensure that they are always in top health.

In today’s article, we will highlight some of the best horse management software you should consider.

Crio Online

This is an online equine barn management system that covers every aspect of horse caring. From training to breeding or managing business, Crio will be your online companion giving you advice and keeping track of all your horses’ records at all times.

It comes with a bunch of features that horse owners and trainers will find useful. From horse analysis like breeding management, feed management, horse records, and medical records to business analysis like billing and invoicing, expense tracking, and income and balance sheet, Crio is the only software you’ll need to run a successful horse racing, breeding, or training business.

The basic plan starts at $9.90 and includes tracing 30 active horses, whereas the professional bumps up the horse count to 200. It is an all-in-one horse management software with many useful features and cloud storage making data instantly accessible from anywhere.

StableMaster

Here we have another leading cloud-hosted software for the management of stables, equestrian centres, and riding schools. It is another all-in-one tool that will help you maintain your stable day-to-day activities, with tons of scheduling tools reminding you about important tasks along the way.

StableMaster also comes with plenty of features from income statements, client database, horse database, medical records, horse records, feeding management, and billing & invoicing.

Additionally, it also comes with API capabilities meaning that you can integrate it into your system.

EzyVet

Taking care of your horse’s health can quickly turn up to be a nightmare, especially if you don’t notice some important things along the way. ezyVet is next-generation cloud-based management software, which gives you an all-in-one solution for Emergency, Specialty, Primary Care, and Universities.

ezyVet is one of the best horse health tracking software and it is packed with very useful features, such as:

Horse Records

Treatment Planning

Imaging and X-rays

Prescription Processing

Medical Records

Patient Records Management

Appointment Scheduling

Inventory management

And more.

Equine Gene

EquineGenie is one of the best horse management software that will satisfy all your enterprise needs. With tools like Horse Care, Management, Stallion and Mare Reproduction, Business operations, and Billing and Invoicing, it is an all-in-one solution for what every stable needs.

equineGenie will keep track of all things that are going on in your stable and send you important notifications on your mobile phone or PC. It works as a Web App, or you can download it to your PC directly.

Unfortunately, they still don’t have an iOS version, but if you have an Android phone you’ll be good to go.

HorseLogs.com

HorseLogs.com is a fully developed Horse Software designed to satisfy the needs of Enterprises and Agencies. Their online Horse system has tons of features that are constantly being updated with the latest information from the horse racing community.

It comes with plenty of features from breeding management to keeping track of your clients, as well as Medical Records, Billing, and Invoicing.

The only drawback of horselogs.com is the outdated look of the software which needs a bit of modernization. However, it will still serve its core purpose of tracking everything that is going on in your stable.

