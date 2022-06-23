Share the joy

Best Excel Tricks for Social Media Marketers

Excel is a very aged tool but is also one that is powerful enough to have almost no competition.

It is also a tool that social media marketers can use to make their lives infinitely easier.

If you work in social media marketing, chances are good that you use Microsoft Excel on a daily basis. And while Excel is a very powerful tool, many people only scratched the surface of what it can do.

If you lose an unsaved Excel file while experimenting with us, don’t despair! There’s an easy way to recover it with a little know-how.

Let’s get started.

1. Make a Social Media Calendar in Excel

As a social media marketer, you know how important it is to keep track of your content and posting schedule.

One way to do this is by using an Excel spreadsheet to create a social media calendar. This can be a great way to see at a glance what content you have scheduled, and to make sure that you’re not overloading your social media channels with too much content.

To create a social media calendar in Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the days of the week, starting with Monday.

In the rows beneath each day, list out the content you plan to post. Include the time of day that you’ll be posting, as well as any hashtags or other notes.

If you want to get really organized, you can also color-code your posts using Excel’s conditional formatting feature. This can be a great way to quickly see which posts are scheduled for which days.

2. Use Excel to Track Your Social Media Stats

As a social media marketer, it’s important to track your progress and performance. Excel can be a great way to do this, as you can use it to create detailed graphs and charts that show your social media growth over time.

To track your social media stats in Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different social media platforms you use. In the rows beneath each platform, list out the stats you want to track.

This could include things like number of followers, number of posts, or engagement rates.

As you collect data over time, you can add it to your Excel spreadsheet. Then, you can use the built-in graphing features to create visual representations of your progress.

This can be a great way to see how your social media strategy is performing and to make changes as needed.

3. Use Excel to Find Influencers

If you’re looking to grow your social media following, one great way to do it is by working with influencers. Excel can be a great tool for finding influencers, as you can use it to search for specific keywords and phrases.

To find influencers using Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different social media platforms you want to search.

In the rows beneath each platform, list out the keywords and phrases you want to use.

As you search each social media platform, you can add the influencers you find to your spreadsheet. Then, you can contact them and ask if they’re interested in working with you.

This can be a great way to quickly grow your social media following.

4. Use Excel to Create Social Media Templates

If you find yourself doing a lot of repetitive work on social media, Excel can be a great way to automate some of the tasks.

You can use Excel to create templates for things like posts, tweets, and even images. This can save you a lot of time in the long run, as you won’t have to start from scratch each time you want to create a new piece of content.

To create social media templates in Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different elements you want to include in your template. In the rows beneath each element, list out the specific details for that element.

For example, if you’re creating a template for a Twitter post, you might include columns for the text of the tweet, the hashtags to use, and the image to include.

As you create your template, be sure to save it so that you can use it again in the future.

5. Use Excel to Schedule Your Social Media Posts

If you want to save time on social media, one great way to do it is by scheduling your posts in advance. Excel can be a great tool for scheduling social media posts, as you can use it to create a content calendar and plan out your posts ahead of time.

To schedule social media posts using Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different social media platforms you use. In the rows beneath each platform, list out the dates and times when you want to post.

Then, in the cells next to each date and time, write out the content you plan to post. Include the time of day that you’ll be posting, as well as any hashtags or images you want to include.

Be sure to save your spreadsheet so that you can refer back to it in the future.

6. Use Excel to Analyze Your Competition

If you want to stay ahead of your competition on social media, one great way to do it is by analyzing their activity.

To analyze your competition using Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different social media platforms you want to track. In the rows beneath each platform, list out the stats you want to track.

As you collect data over time, you can add it to your spreadsheet. Then, you can use the built-in graphing features to visualize the data and see what’s working well for your competition.

This can be a great way to improve your own social media strategy.

7. Use Excel to Find Prospects on Social Media

If you’re looking to grow your business, one great way to do it is by finding prospects on social media. Excel can be a great tool for finding prospects, as you can use it to search for people who match your target audience.

To find prospects using Excel, start by creating a new spreadsheet. Then, label the columns with the different social media platforms you want to search. In the rows beneath each platform, list out the keywords and phrases you want to use.

As you search each platform, you can add the results to your spreadsheet. Then, you can reach out to the people who match your target audience and ask if they’re interested in working with you.

This can be a great way to quickly grow your social media following.

As you can see, Excel can be a great tool for social media marketers. If you’re looking to save time and get more out of your social media strategy, consider using Excel to help you out.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

