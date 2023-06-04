BeReal is reportedly working on a chat feature

Share the joy

BeReal is reportedly working on a new chat feature among users in Ireland. When launched, users will be able to message one on one with friends, send them private B eReal, and react with RealMoji.

However, BeReal users can only message each other if they are already friends on the platform. The new chat element will also launch with blocking and reporting features. Though users can delete their own chats, it does not mean that the message on their friends’ apps will disappear. BeReal, however, said the message will be deleted entirely from their systems within 30 days.

In an email sent to TechCrunch, BeReal said private messaging is one of the most commonly requested features from users.

Private chat is BeReal’s own way of encouraging users to spend more time within the app, and also attract more users.

In related story, Instagram started testing ‘Roll Call;’ a new feature that would allow group chat members to request all participants to add a photo or video of themselves to the chat within 5 minutes.

The feature was first spotted by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. As can be seen in the screenshot, Roll Call is not too different from BeReal, with an enclosed group chat, as against sending the request to all your contacts.

The app researcher also posted another feature being tested by Instagram; ‘Glimpse’ Stories. Glimpse Stories according to Alessandro, works similarly to BeReal, in using the front and back cameras to show that you are up to at any point in time.

In August, Alessandro reported via his Twitter page that Meta was testing an Instagram feature similar to BeReal. The feature, which is being tested internally, is called “IG Candid”, and was discovered by Alessandro Paluzzi.

BeReal is a social media app that is attracting a lot of users; and it is little surprising that Meta is already cloning one of its features. The feature being cloned by Instagram mirrors a BeReal’s element that prompts you to share an authentic photo at a random time each day.

A screenshot posted by Paluzzi described how the feature could work. The short description on the screenshot reads: “Add other’s IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes.”

