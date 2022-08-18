Share the joy

Benefits of using a heat map for your business

A heat map helps business owners measure data density within a specific area. To differentiate the density levels, heat maps often use various colors. Generally, red and orange indicate higher densities, while blue represents a lower level.

While other maps are available to measure data density, heat maps are a tidier method. For instance, a pin map will display density by locating each point with a marker. These maps quickly become cluttered and messy. On the other hand, a heat map is easy to identify specific areas where information is more prevalent. For instance, a business owner wanting to uncover where sales came from would start by plotting all sales locations. After the data is set, applying the heat map would quickly identify where sales are the highest and where they are the lowest.

Types of Heat Maps

There are currently three primary types of heat maps available. These include:

Traditional

This type of heat map shows data points as color-coded circles within a specific radius of influence. Generally, the densest areas of these circles will be red while fading to blue or green. Most mapping programs will allow users to customize their color preferences.

Area-Based Maps

You’d use an area-based heat map when comparing data between multiple geographic areas. The geographic area can be defined as counties, states, or zip codes. From there, areas are colored based on the quantities of data available. For instance, when many customers live within the state of Texas, the color is represented as red. If only a few customers lived in the state of Texas, the color would be blue. Eventually, you’ll receive a quick overview of the customer types.

Point-Based Maps

Compared to dot-density maps, a point-based map uses points to represent data. The larger the cluster of points equates to a higher density of data—the sparser the cluster, the lower the density overall.

How Can Someone Use Heat Maps for Business?

There are many ways that heat maps are helpful in business. For example, heat mapping is an asset for planning your sales meeting. Heat maps demonstrate the strength of your data’s presence in certain areas and the absence in others. Through these insights, businesses can better understand the following key metrics:

Revenue

Sales

Customers

Service calls

Deliveries

Revenue will tell a company which geographic area brings in the most money. Businesses can determine which areas require more attention, which areas are well served, and how to approach both areas equally. These details are beneficial when looking at a targeted marketing campaign.

Heat maps also employ sales team management or delivery management. For instance, you can see which territories have plenty of personnel. Finally, heat mapping is an excellent tool for research. As heat maps intentionally collect and measure vast types of demographic data (including age, race, gender, population, housing, and income), they can determine where the target audience is. From there, you can plan strategic marketing campaigns and choose optimal business locations.

Main Advantage of Using Heat Maps

Another advantage to the heat map is the natural ability to measure performance. Using the heat map, users can determine where the company is hitting targets and where the performance is lacking. With this information, you can choose which business locations and territories will perform the best and which areas need work. A heat map will help users better understand the market, particularly the people you’re targeting. You’ll uncover more about the ideal customer and how to approach them best. The more you know about your target audience, the better you’ll be able to connect with them.

A Heat Map Uncovers Hidden Patterns

All business data will contain valuable information about the operation that may go unseen if not portrayed correctly. For example, it isn’t easy to decode patterns in geographic areas by looking through numbers in the spreadsheet. Alternatively, mapping software can help you visualize the data, allowing users to simultaneously compare the buying habits of different locations. These different mapping demographics enable users to better understand specific target audiences’ buying habits and purchasing behaviors. The more information you hold about a buyer, the better-targeted marketing efforts will be overall.

