Avoid These Mistakes When Creating Your SOC

As a business leader, you understand the importance of security to your organization, which is why you want to centralize your security efforts into a security operations center, or SOC. From an SOC, your cybersecurity team can maintain visibility and control over all important aspects of your organization, which means you can maintain more effective and comprehensive security over your most important digital and physical resources.

However, creating an SOC is not as easy as it might seem. Here are a few mistakes that tend to befall business leaders in their initial efforts to build an SOC and what you can do to avoid them.

Lacking a Defined Vision

Not all SOCs are created equal. In fact, every SOC should be closely tailored specifically to the organization utilizing it, which means that everything from the staff and their responsibilities to their tools and their relationships with the wider workforce should adhere to a specific vision. The vision for what the SOC will be and how it will function should be created by business leaders well in advance of the first steps to bringing the SOC to life.

What’s more, an SOC will always fail to thrive in an organization that doesn’t make risk management in general a core principle. It isn’t solely the responsibility of the SOC to keep the business safe; the SOC merely monitors and responds to threats as they arise. Rather, every worker needs to take some responsibility for security before the SOC can have a positive impact. Thus, in their initial vision-building, leaders need to prioritize security awareness amongst the rest of their staff.

Failing to Understand Scope

Business leaders often misunderstand the extent of what they need to protect, which leads to insufficient resources dedicated to the SOCs they build and permanent vulnerabilities that will inevitably result in attacks that cost the organization time and money to recover from. Thus, it benefits business leaders to dedicate some time to exploring the scope of their security program before they begin developing a plan for their SOC. To do so, they need to examine where their data is located, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, the size and mobility of their workforce and more. It may help to have an experienced security professional assist with assessing and guiding decision-making during this process.

Neglecting Clear Objectives

Just like any other team within a business, an SOC needs to have clear objectives to guide their operations. These objectives will help security professionals put together the best possible security systems to keep the organization safe in the ways business leaders want and need. What’s more, business leaders need to provide their SOC with the proper metrics they want to measure their efforts to achieve their objectives. This might be challenging, especially with regards to measuring values of incidents that were successfully avoided, but it is essential to understanding what kind of impact the SOC is having. Some examples of useful metrics for your SOC to track include:

Mean time to detect an incident

Mean time to acknowledge an incident

Mean time to resolve an incident

Volume and frequency of alerts that become incidents

Volume of false positive alerts

Disregarding Cross-company Collaboration

An SOC cannot function as an island. While it is common practice to centralize and isolate IT, security professionals need as much information about the rest of the organization as possible as that information provides invaluable context with which the SOC can make more accurate decisions.

What’s more, during an evolving incident or as a matter of maintenance, an SOC may need to take control of a business’s systems in some disruptive way — shutting down endpoints, isolating networks, etc. Alerting specific teams to imminent downtime may help them prepare in ways that allow them to work effectively without their tech.

For both of these reasons, it is essential that the SOC have a means of communicating with teams and departments across the company. Business leaders need to equip security professionals with the cross-collaboration tools they will need and help train workers around the organization how to communicate effectively with the SOC.

You want an SOC, and you probably need an SOC. However, your business cannot make use of an SOC that is not built properly. By avoiding the above mistakes, you can put together an SOC that will be more capable of protecting your business from its most pressing threats.

