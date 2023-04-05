Share the joy

ARK: Survival Evolved Beginner’s Guide: Tips & Tricks for New Players

ARK: Survival Evolved is a popular action-adventure survival game set in a prehistoric world filled with dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures. The game combines elements of survival, crafting, and exploration to create an immersive and challenging experience for players.

However, the game can initially seem overwhelming if you’re new to ARK: Survival Evolved. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll provide you with some tips and tricks, which with some best Ark Survival Evolved cheats, will help you get started and survive your first few days on the island.

Gather Resources and Craft Essential Tools

When you first spawn in ARK: Survival Evolved, your priority should be to gather resources and essential craft tools. These tools include a pick, hatchet, and spear, allowing you to gather more resources and defend yourself against creatures. Start by gathering thatch, berries, and wood, then use the materials to craft a campfire, providing warmth and allowing you to cook food.

Build a Base

Once you have some essential tools, it’s time to build a base. A base will provide you with a safe place to store your resources and gear and protect you from the elements and hostile creatures.

Start by building a simple shelter, then expand your base as you gather more resources. Be sure to place your base in a secure location and ensure its well-lit at night to deter predators.

Tame Creatures for Protection and Transportation

One of the unique features of ARK: Survival Evolved is the ability to tame and ride creatures. Taming creatures will allow you to use them for protection and transportation, making it easier to gather resources and explore the island. Start by taming a few smaller beasts like Dodos or Parasaurolophus, then work your way up to taming larger creatures like Raptors and Triceratops.

Hunt for Food and Water

It goes without saying that since ARK: Survival Evolved is a survival game, you’ll need to eat and drink to survive. Hunting animals, gathering berries, and fishing can provide food and water. Make sure to cook your food on a campfire to prevent food poisoning. Additionally, keep an eye on your hunger and thirst levels and replenish them regularly.

Explore and Learn New Skills

As you progress in ARK: Survival Evolved, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the island and learn new skills. You can discover new resources, uncover ancient ruins, and encounter other players. Make sure to explore new areas regularly and learn new skills, as this will help you survive and thrive in the game.

Join a Tribe or Create Your Own

ARK: Survival Evolved is a multiplayer game; joining a tribe or creating your own can provide several benefits. By working together with other players, you can gather resources and build structures more efficiently. You’ll also have backup when you encounter hostile creatures or other players. Make sure to choose your tribe wisely and communicate regularly with fellow tribe members.

Keep Your Gear Upgraded

As you progress in ARK: Survival Evolved, you’ll want to keep your gear upgraded. Make sure to upgrade your tools and weapons and upgrade your armor and clothing to provide better protection. Upgraded equipment will allow you to gather resources more efficiently, defend yourself better, and survive in the harshest environments.

Take Advantage of the Dynamic Weather System

ARK: Survival Evolved features a dynamic weather system that can significantly impact your gameplay. Take advantage of the weather system by planning activities and gathering resources during the best weather conditions. For example, sunny days are the best time to gather resources and explore. In contrast, stormy days are better for staying in your base and upgrading your gear.

Don’t forget to use the map

The map in ARK: Survival Evolved is an essential tool that will help you navigate the island and keep track of your progress. Make sure to use your map regularly and mark critical locations, such as resource nodes, enemy territories, and your base.

You can also use the map to plan your next moves and track your enemies. By keeping a close eye on the map, you can avoid dangerous areas and be prepared for potential ambushes. The map also provides valuable information about the terrain and topography, allowing you to find the best path to your destination and plan your resource-gathering activities.

Conclusion

ARK: Survival Evolved is a vast and complex game that offers a thrilling experience. Whether you are a new player or an experienced veteran, there are always new tips and tricks to learn and new challenges to conquer. Following the advice outlined in this beginner’s guide, you will be well on your way to thriving and surviving on the island. Remember to stay focused, stay organized, and, most of all, have fun! The journey to becoming a seasoned survivor will be filled with obstacles. Still, the rewards are endless, and the memories will last a lifetime.

