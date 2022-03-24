Arizona: The First US State to Support Driver’s License in the Apple Wallet App

Share the joy

Arizona residents can start adding their state ID or driver’s license to the Wallet app.

If you have an Arizona driver’s license or a state ID, you can upload it to your iPhone’s Apple Wallet. Arizona is just the first state that has supported digital versions of a driver’s license or a state ID in the app.

Since it just launched, the uses are still limited.

“We’re thrilled to bring the first driver’s license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the US.” Apple

But Arizona students can start using their digital versions of their driver’s license on Wednesday. They just have to present it when they are at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

However, because Arizona is the first state to support such a version, residents would still need to carry their physical IDs if they are going to a state that doesn’t accept a digital version of these IDs. In that case, if you’re traveling to, say, California, you need your physical ID.

Users will also have to show their physical ID when entering a bar or obtaining documents. If you get pulled over by a law enforcer even in Arizona, you still have to show your physical ID.

The company stated that it’s still finding more ways that people can use digital verification and it will update iPhone users soon.

In 2020, the iPhone maker teased that it was working with Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, and other states on the initiative. The company said that the feature would be introduced last year. However, because of how complicated the process is in implementing it, the launch was delayed.

But this is a good start.

In addition to Arizona, Apple also announced that it’s planning to introduce it to Ohio, Puerto Rico, Colorado, and Hawaii.

Supporting Digital Wallet

The takeoff is Apple’s ongoing effort to boost the support for Apple Wallet.

The company has already offered features like movie tickets, boarding passes, digital credit cards, and car keys. They add a layer of convenience. But this effort also encourages iPhone users to use its ecosystem more often. It makes the iPhone or iOS more central to their lives.

How to Have a Digital Version of Driver’s License?

It’s easy to add your driver’s license to Wallet.

Open the Wallet app and tap the + button. Choose Driver’s license or state ID. Follow the instructions to help you get started. You need to take a selfie to ensure that the person adding the ID to the wallet is the owner of the ID. You also need to undergo a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.

