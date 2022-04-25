Share the joy

Are There Perils to Following #MoneyTok for Financial Advice?

Credit: cottonbro via Pexels

TikTok, the short-form video app best known for viral dances and lip-synching, is all grown up. Today, the app’s content has matured to include snappy financial literacy videos.

According to TikTok’s latest news release, the app attracts more than one billion viewers every month. These users are watching videos that run the gamut of content — from arts and crafts, comedy, parenting advice, DIY and, increasingly, financial advice.

After more than six years since its start, TikTok has become a financial resource in the hands of teens and young adults, and its financial hashtags are rapidly gaining views and visibility.

Whether looking for a way to save on flights or tips for rate shopping loans by phone, TikTok could be one of the first places Gen Z checks for investing, saving, and borrowing tips.

What Are the Most Popular Financial Hashtags?

When it comes to curating your perfect experience online, TikTok is no different from other social media apps. It’s all about the hashtags.

To date, #moneytok is the financial community’s most popular hashtag with 11.5 billion views and counting. Coming in a distant second is #personalfinance with 5.7 billion views. However, there’s a tag for almost anything.

#wealth (5.5B views)

#budget (3.3B views)

#moneytips (1.5B views)

#financetok (858.4M views)

#richtok (314.6M views)

As you might imagine, plenty of financial topics fall under these broad categories. You can learn how to use the envelope budgeting system, figure out the best way to pay off a loan by phone, or get a primer on robo-investing. Cryptocurrency is another popular topic on the app.

Moneytok’s biggest content creators address issues like the ones above in videos as long as 10 minutes. However, most try to keep it under a few minutes.

While most talk straight at the camera, making it seem like you’re getting a one-on-one lesson, some leverage memes and TikTok trends to make finances more accessible. Some even dance, pointing at the screen as super-imposed text shows up to list the pros and cons of getting a loan by phone.

Is MoneyTok a Legitimate Source of Financial Advice?

TikTok is like anything else on the Internet. Good people are trying to share advice for free, but some not-so-nice users try to scam the system.

While some users may be sharing legitimate, fact-checked information, others might not care about the truth when creating content. They wind up sharing misleading information that can land someone in hot water if they follow it without question.

Last year, CNBC’s financial gurus fact-checked five popular videos and found that all of them were made in good faith. However, The Vox was able to find some blatant misinformation on the social media platform.

Watch #MoneyTok with Discretion

With both genuine and misleading content on the app, it’s largely up to the user to decide whether a video is legit. It should be easy for those with some experience to spot the bad apples.

But what about TikTok’s main user base? The platform’s US audience has about 80 million monthly users, and 60% are aged 16–24. Teens and young adults are more vulnerable to misinformation because they haven’t had a lot of real-world experience handling money or running a household.

The Takeaway

The app is a free, accessible way to learn about financial concepts, but it doesn’t replace real research from credible sources. If you’re planning to get a loan by phone or start investing, watch these videos with discretion before cross referencing any information you find with several third parties.

