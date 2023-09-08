Social Media Influencers — Are They Really Influencing? Is It Genuine Influence?

Share the joy

Are Social Media Influencers Really Influencing?

Social media influencers have changed the game for marketers, whether you like it or not. However, influencing marketing is not a new concept. Have you bought a product because your favorite actor is using or promoting it?

At some point, you have been influenced into buying things by other people. This uses the psychology of influence and this is how influencer marketing works.

What are Social Media Influencers?

They emerged as a powerful force in the world of marketing and digital communication. These are individuals with large followings on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube or TikTok. They can sway public opinion.

Remember what happened to Snapchat in 2018 when Kylie Jenner tweeted her dissatisfaction with the app? Kylie expressed her sentiment that she no longer used it. That single tweet led to a notable decline in Snapchat’s stock value. It wiped out billions of dollars from the company’s market capitalization in hours.

The impact of her tweet was attributed to her massive following on social media, particularly on Twitter and Instagram, where she had millions of followers at the time. Her tweet quickly gained widespread attention and was widely discussed in the media.

Many interpreted her statement as a sign of declining user satisfaction with the said app, which was already facing criticism for a controversial app redesign.

That’s the power of influencers.

While the credibility of some influencers may be in question, there is a growing recognition of the power of niche influencers. These individuals have smaller but highly dedicated followings within specific niches or industries.

Their influence often carries more weight because their audience shares a common interest or passion.

But is it a true influence or just a facade?

The Authenticity Debate

One of the main criticisms of social media influencers is the authenticity of their influence. Critics argue that many influencers are simply paid promoters who prioritize profit over genuine recommendations.

It is not uncommon for influencers to endorse products or services they may not have actually used or believe in, all for the sake of a paycheck.

In response, some influencers and brands have started to prioritize transparency and authenticity. Influencers are more frequently disclosing their partnerships and clarifying how content is sponsored. This shift towards transparency is a vital step in building and maintaining trust with their followers.

Engagement VS Influence

Another crucial distinction to make is between engagement and influence. While many influencers boast a large following and high engagement rates, it does not necessarily equate to genuine influence.

A like, comment, or share on a post may not translate into real-world cations, such as purchasing a product or changing one’s behavior.

Studies have shown that consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the difference between online engagement and actual influence. They might appreciate an influencer’s content without being swayed by their recommendations.

This awareness has led to a more discerning audience. It makes it imperative for influencers to provide meaningful, well-informed content.

Are They Really Influencing?

It is a complex question. You may argue that social media influencer marketing is driven more by marketing, rather than by genuine influence. But then again, the landscape is evolving.

