April 11 marks the deactivation of Instagram, Facebook NFTs

Meta is now alerting Instagram users that their current, active NFTs in the app would be deactivated as of April 11th. Last month, it announced that it will be shutting down its NFT-related projects.

One of the last phases in Meta’s transition away from NFTs, which are obviously ngmi, is that Instagram users are now being shown an alert to let them know about the shift. See the screenshot posted by Ahmed Ghanem.

Instagram was once thought to be the obvious place for Meta’s NFT push since the firm wanted to participate in the NFT boom to highlight digital ownership, which it views as a crucial component of its developing metaverse drive.

Selected creators had access to a new publishing option. It allowed them to share “digital treasures” in the app, with data linked to the relevant blockchain, via multiple suppliers. This was when Meta initially debuted NFTs on Instagram in May of last year.

But, even at that point, Meta was already grabbing onto the dying embers of the NFT craze. Ever since then, the lack of interest, wider instability in the crypto markets, and the downturn in the economy have all had a negative influence on NFT sales.

Although there is currently a highly active, committed NFT community that is constantly sharing and interacting with NFTs and searching for the next potential use case for the process, JPEGs actually didn’t have any long-term value.

And one might still exist. Digital objects may yet become a more important factor in this next shift if the metaverse becomes a reality. This will offer up a myriad of new use cases for digital ownership.

However, the metaverse as a concept has also fallen out of favor for the time being. Meta is currently working on its next-level system. It could perhaps result in a paradigm change in the future.

NFT proponents may perhaps be too far ahead of the curve now. NFTs successfully demonstrated the use case for digital ownership. In the future, they may look back and recall how they were ridiculed for promoting initiatives that are now routine.

NFTs are now neither an investment nor, for the most part, a worthwhile or viable experiment. They are also probably not worth your time.

IG and Meta will start to put more of an emphasis on other things. And NFTs will soon be completely gone.

