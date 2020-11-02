Appy Pie Connect Offers MailChimp Integrations For Business Automation

Mailchimp is one of the best email marketing tools used by many businesses worldwide. The software allows businesses to send emails to thousands of recipients at once. It helps businesses in automating email campaigns, managing subscribers, and generating leads. It can be easily added to your business website for collecting important user data and a list of users subscribed to your emails. In short, it is equipped with powerful features to manage the collected information and utilize it for effective email campaigning to promote your brand.

Some of the major reasons why businesses must choose MailChimp are:

Increase online presence: MailChimp lets you improve your brand visibility online by helping you create your website with built-in marketing tools. It promotes your website with a custom domain catering to the demands of your business. MailChimp lets you build, publish, and promote your business website.

Manage marketing campaigns: MailChimp helps in organizing email marketing campaigns by sending the right messages on all the right online channels. It offers various tools to build marketing graphics for emails, social ads, landing pages, and more in one place. It helps in creating multichannel campaigns to reach the target audience wherever they are.

Effective Integrations: MailChimp can be easily integrated with various applications for workflow automation. It allows businesses to easily connect the apps useful for them and automates different processes.

Let us move further to check how MailChimp integrations work.

What is MailChimp Integration?

MailChimp Integration is the process to connect MailChimp with the different business applications for business automation. MailChimp is the best-known software for email campaigning. So, when it integrates with other applications, it helps in conducting successful market surveys, collecting insightful data, and helps in analyzing the customers’ information.

You easily integrate MailChimp with relevant applications within a few clicks. MailChimp integration lets you build your brand and make things happen easily and effortlessly. Let us discover the importance of MailChimp integration with other apps.

Why is MailChimp Integration Important For Businesses?

MailChimp must be integrated with other apps due to the following reasons.

Customer relationship management applications’ contact lists can automatically update.

Easily sharing MailChimp campaigns posts on social media channels like Facebook, Linked In, and many more.

New subscribers can be conveniently added to your MailChimp from Facebook Lead Ads, Typeform, and other popular apps.

Automatically add MailChimp subscriber data to Google contacts

Create MailChimp tasks as events in Google Calendar

Allow collecting the insightful information about the customer base easily.

Cost-effective solution for advanced market research.

Helps in sending personalized and customized emails to customers based on their preferences.

Improving lead conversion and customer retention rates.

Assists in analyzing the data and making marketing strategies.

How MailChimp Works with Appy Pie Connect?

Appy Pie Connect is one of the best automation software available online for integrating two applications. Appy Pie Connect offers integration of over 150+ apps to automate your business process in a few minutes. MailChimp is one of those applications which can be easily connected with other apps to automate business processes.

Appy Pie Connect allows you to connect MailChimp with applications like Google Sheets, Office 365, Google Calendar, Zoom, LinkedIn, and many more. You need not have coding skills to use this software and can effortlessly connect the apps.

Let us check out how MailChimp integrates with multiple apps with Appy Pie Connect. Here are a few major integrations that can take your business to all new heights.

MailChimp with Google Spreadsheet: In Google Spreadsheet, you can arrange and manage any data in tabular format. Most businesses use the Google Spreadsheet to save the contact list. When MailChimp integrates with Google Spreadsheet, contacts to the spreadsheet can be automatically added from the MailChimp list, saving you from the hassle of manually importing the contacts.

MailChimp with Slack: Slack is one of the most effective tools to maintain internal communication. When integrated with MailChimp, whenever a new subscriber is added to your MailChimp list, notification will be automatically sent to designated channels of team members.

MailChimp with Gmail: MailChimp and Gmail integration lets businesses send a personalized welcome mail to users from your personal Gmail. To assure that new subscribers are greeted warmly, one can automate the process with MailChimp integrations.

MailChimp with Google Calendar: When Google Calendar is integrated with MailChimp, whenever a new campaign is created on MailChimp, the corresponding event will be made on Google Calendar automatically. This could help in keeping the track record for various campaigns launched by you.

MailChimp with Salesforce: Salesforce integrations with MailChimp can easily share data between the team members and ensure better customer engagement. Every time a new subscriber is added to the MailChimp list, it would be shared with Salesforce as new leads and data will automatically update.

MailChimp with LinkedIn: LinkedIn is a social media channel known for generating leads for any business. By integrating LinkedIn with MailChimp, you can add an all-new dimension to your marketing strategy. After integration, the MailChimp email campaign can be automatically shared with LinkedIn to attract more subscribers and get more out of your marketing strategy.

MailChimp with Trello: MailChimp and Trello together can automate the tedious task of taking follow up with new subscribers. When you integrate MailChimp with Trello, whenever a new subscriber is added to MailChimp, a Trello card is created automatically so that your team can quickly follow up with that subscriber.

Conclusion

Thus, MailChimp integrations can automate repetitive workflows and can minimize the chances of error. Various small- and large-scale companies use MailChimp integration to streamline their email campaigns, create the mega database for all your contacts, and manage marketing strategies.

Appy Pie Connect can successfully help in workflow automation by integrating over 150+ apps. Not only MailChimp integrations, but you can try various other integrations with Appy Pie Connect. It is worth giving a shot for the easy management of your workflows and increasing the productivity of your teams.