Apple’s watchOS 10 Features— Users Can Add Cards to Apple Pay

Features of watchOS 10

Apple is giving Apple Watch users a lot of new features and a new interface. The company mentioned them during the opening keynote at WWDC 2023. However, it didn’t reveal everything. Some new features are hidden.

One of them is that users can add cards to Apple Pay directly from the Watch. Yes, you can add your credit card, debit, or store card to your Apple without the use of an iPhone.

How to Set It Up?

On Apple Watch, access the Wallet app. When you update your Watch to watchOS 10, you will now see an Add Card button in the Wallet app. In the past, you needed to utilize the Watch app on your iPhone just to add a new card to Apple Pay.

With the release of watchOS 10, you can easily set up Apple Pay entirely on the Watch. When you are in the Wallet app, you just follow the Apple Pay setup process. Just enter your credit card number, expiration date, and security code when prompted.

Also, if there are other verification settings that your bank offers, you will not need your mobile device to finish the setup. You can use the Watch directly.

Minor Yet Vital Update

Even though this is just a minor update, it is still vital. Apple has been slowly making the Watch less dependent on the iPhone.

Setting up Apple directly from the watch is not the first. Users could access the device’s settings directly from the watch. And if you have cellular models, you can make calls without having your phone nearby.

However, it is important to note that you still need an iPhone to make the Watch work. But more and more users want to do more without taking their iPhones out of their bags or pockets.

The update also brought widgets back to the Watch. You can control it using the Digital Crown.

You can opt to bundle the widget together through the Smart Stack based on your typical schedule. When you get up in the morning, the weather app will be on top of the stack.

When you have a recorded appointment that is coming, the calendar widget could be on top.

Auto Night Mode

This is another cool feature that the update will bring. It uses the ambient light sensor to know when to turn on Night Mode automatically.

When you have the Apple Watch Ultra, the night mode removes the blue light that is said to affect your eyes. Instead, it turns the interface red and black to make the interface more visible at night. The result is that it is less irritating to the eyes when you look at the watch.

But the Night Mode only works with the Wayfinder watch face on the Ultra. In that case, you need to use the said watch face if you plan on using this mode manually or automatically.

The update also brings new watch faces. The first one is the Palette. It tells time in various colors using three overlapping years. It is easy to customize.

Another new watch face that you can expect with the new watchOS is Snoopy. Yes, the famous beagle. The characters interact and play with clock hands. What is more interesting is that they get active when you do a workout.

