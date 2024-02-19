Apple’s Warning About iPhone in Water

Share the joy

iPhone Life Hack for Water Damage

What would you do if your iPhone took an unexpected plunge into water? You might have heard about the life hack – the rice bowl trick. There are even memes about it on social media.

However, tech giant Apple is cautioning against this widely circulated life hack. It asserts that it may cause more harm than good.

The conventional wisdom behind this method is straightforward. Just submerge the waterlogged device in a bowl of uncooked rice. Then, allow the grains to purportedly absorb the moisture and restore functionality.

But Apple’s recent advisory on its official website contradicts this common practice.

According to Apple, the risk lies in attempting to charge the device while moisture remains present within the Lightning or USB-C connectors. In such scenarios, the pins on the connector or cable could corrode. It can lead to permanent damage or connectivity issues with the iPhone or its accessories.

Consequently, the company strongly advises against charging the device until it has been thoroughly dried.

The company also dismisses the rice bowl remedy as potentially detrimental. It cautions that rice particles may infiltrate the intricate internal components of the iPhone. It will exacerbate the damage.

This revelation challenges the long-standing belief in the efficacy of rice as a moisture absorber.

Other Methods

The rice bowl method is not the only method that Apple dismissed. It also discouraged blow dryers or compressed air. Instead, the company suggests a gentler approach. That is, to lightly tap the phone against one’s hand to dislodge excess liquid. Then, allow the device to air dry in a well-ventilated area.

Unfortunately, you need to be patient when it comes to these methods. The drying process may extend up to two days. This will ensure thorough evaporation of moisture.

Apple’s warning underscores the importance of exercising caution when attempting to salvage water-damaged iPhones. While the instinct to act swiftly is understandable, hasty measures can inadvertently worsen the situation, leading to irreparable harm to the device.

In light of Apple’s guidance, users are urged to refrain from resorting to the rice bowl method and instead adhere to the company’s recommended drying techniques.

By doing so, iPhone owners can mitigate the risk of causing further damage and increase the likelihood of restoring their devices to full functionality following water exposure.

The belief that the rice bowl method effectively rescues water-damaged electronics like iPhones stems from a combination of factors. These would include perceived logic and a lack of understanding of the science behind moisture removal.

Many individuals have reported success with the rice bowl method. They share personal experiences where their waterlogged devices seemingly recovered after being submerged in rice for some time. This anecdotal evidence, often spread through word of mouth, contributes to the widespread belief in the method’s efficacy.

On the surface, this method appears to make sense. Rice is known for its absorbent properties. It is commonly used to absorb excess moisture in various contexts, such as drying out salt shakers or keeping moisture out of packages. The idea that rice can draw moisture out of a waterlogged device seems plausible based on this perceived logic. Even though the rice bowl method may have worked in some cases, it lacks scientific reliability and precision. As evidenced by Apple’s warning against this practice, relying solely on this method can only exacerbate damage and hinder proper repairs.

