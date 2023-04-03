Apple’s mixed-reality headset may not appear at WWDC, mass production delayed

Share the joy

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s eagerly awaited mixed-reality headset may not be on display at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), as full production has been postponed once more.

In a tweet, Kuo revealed that Apple has further delayed the start of mass production to the end of Q3 2023 because it is not confident that the headset would have a “iPhone moment.”

As a result, it is now unclear whether the device will make its anticipated appearance at WWDC 2023.

With the current state of the economy, compromised hardware specifications, the device’s weight, and the state of the headset’s ecosystem and apps, according to Kuo, this delay has been brought on by worries over the headset’s poor market reception.

The headset’s high suggested retail price at Kuo’s estimate of between $3,000 and $4,000, or perhaps higher, along with these problems, have led to a decrease in shipment projections for 2023.

Formerly, they expected 500,000 units to ship this year. Today, it dropped to 200,000 to 300,000 units.

Apple’s decision to postpone the headset’s production may be an indication that the company is taking these concerns seriously. It is working to address them.

These concerns echo a recent report from The New York Times. It stated that Apple employees had serious doubts about the headset’s prospects. They described it as “a solution in search of a problem.”

Many people still eagerly await Apple’s mixed-reality headset in the tech sector, despite the failures.

It is anticipated to have several cutting-edge features. It includes high-resolution displays, sophisticated sensors, and the capacity to sync easily with other Apple products.

If Apple can successfully complete the headset’s development, it may usher in a new era of mixed-reality technology. It will further solidify Apple’s position as a market leader.

