Apple’s iPhone Passcode Theft — Thieves are Using Simple Tricks

Offline Criminals Can Easily Outsmart Apple

Apple offers a lot of security features. They stop cyber criminals from breaking into your smartphone.

Unfortunately, Apple has no way to stop offline criminals, who know how to outsmart the iPhone maker.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, thieves in America are utilizing a trick that allows them to steal iPhone users and swindle them out of their money.

The vital parts of this crime are the alphanumeric codes and the device itself.

The report states that a group of criminals employ different mechanisms to steal the passcode of the user. For instance, they can just observe you from a distance. Or they’ll befriend you in a cafe and trick you into revealing your passcode.

Once they have your passcode, they will steal your iPhone. They may also drug you, if necessary.

The Key to Unlocking iPhone

Your passcode is the key to unlocking your iPhone. It will only take a few minutes for them to block you from accessing your iCloud account and everything attached to it.

Even if you have enabled Find My iPhone, criminals can easily disable it. As a result, you will find it difficult to find your phone and wipe your data remotely.

After blocking you from your own phone, they’ll start draining your financial accounts.

The report stated that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the victims. They even opened credit cards in their names.

Some financial institutions just need your social security number. Thieves can easily get it if you have photos of your sensitive documents in your Photos app.

Android Users

This case doesn’t just happen to iPhone users. Android phone users are also targets. However, because of the higher resale value of iPhones, iPhone owners are a more lucrative target.

The report also states that some victims went to the police. Their banks also refunded their money.

What’s Apple Doing?

In response to the WSJ report, Apple said that its security researchers are working tirelessly to protect all users from any threat. The company continues to find ways to protect users’ accounts.

However, the company did not offer specific information about how it is going to increase the security of iPhones. Users can use the Apple ID account recovery options to further protect their accounts.

Apple also recommended switching to alphanumeric passcode, instead of just the four-digit passcode. It is more difficult for thieves to spy on the users.

The company also suggested using Face ID or Touch ID when in public. This will help stop thieves from spying on you. But if you need to enter your passcode, you should ensure that you cover the screen to hide your passcode entry.

You can also protect your back account by storing your password in a password manager that doesn’t use your device’s passcode.

Smartphone theft is not new. But how thieves steal smartphones has changed considerably in recent years. Before, thieves would steal smartphones and resell them on the underground market. Nowadays, though, thieves can do more. They can use your credit cards, bank accounts, and documents to drain your financial accounts.

