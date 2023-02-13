Apple’s iPhone Hardware Subscription Service Delayed

Share the joy

Engineering and Technical Problems are the Reasons

With the economic situation, consumers are having difficulty paying for a newer smartphone, especially if they choose iPhone. Apple’s flagships’ prices are going up drastically. Now, you need to pay at least $1000 for a low-end iPhone.

This is one of the reasons the iPhone maker is reportedly working on an iPhone subscription service. It will allow consumers to afford easily the latest devices that the company has to offer. The progress of this service is slow, unfortunately.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that it will arrive eventually. When? The prominent Apple analyst can’t answer. He restates that this service was supposed to be introduced in 2022. But it might take off this year.

Apple hoped that the service would launch along with the iPhone 14 lineup last year. But Apple couldn’t resolve various hurdles standing in its way to being a FinTech giant. Thus, the delay of this service.

Why Would Consumers Want It?

The cost of producing iPhones has gone up. Thus, expect them to be more expensive in the years to come. The costlier iPhones are high-end models. They also have greater demand than the less premium iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Who knows how much Apple will charge you per month for its subscription service? It is currently working on fin-tech projects. They have already announced two of them — Apply Card Savings Account and Apple Pay later. However, there are other two programs that the company has yet to announce. These services are delayed because of some engineering challenges.

Why People are Willing to Pay for Pricier iPhones?

iPhones cost a lot more than their competitors. Many think that Apple is taking advantage of its prestigious brand name. However, for those who are using Apple devices, like iPhone and MacBook, know that there’s more to the pricing than meets the eye. Apple has an exclusive ecosystem. Plus, iPhones have higher resale value, which contributes to the device’s high price.

Because of the high-quality hardware and software, iPhone and other Apple products outlive their competitors. The hardware is designed, manufactured, and assembled carefully with the use of premium materials.

Then, the software is optimized to maximize the hardware because the company doesn’t have to design it for any other devices, unlike when you use Android devices or Windows computers.

Compared with other smartphones, Apple’s iPhones are not preloaded with user-tracking software. Rather than selling its users’ data, Apple chose to charge them more when purchasing its products. In other words, Apple is cashing in on privacy, which is priceless.

Plus, you can update your iPhone and other Apple devices throughout the year. And the updates are free, unlike Windows’ release. Then, there’s the loyal fanbase of Apple. These fans are willing to pay the premium price of iPhones.

Apple products are not for everyone. But if you are looking for a premium product, then Apple devices are a must-have. They last longer and they have better resale value.

